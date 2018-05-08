Joussard, Pratt win division hand games titles

· by · 0

Joussard School won the elementary division title at the High Prairie School Division annual hand games tournament April 27. In the front row, left-right, are Kassius Campiou, Jayla Willier, Angelique Brule’, Brett Odegaard, Amy Syniak and Syara Brassard. In the back row, left-right, are Diamond Calliou, Addyson Brassard, Wapastim Bellerose, Leevon Okimaw, Lucas Okemow and Sean Cagro.

Richard Froese
South Peace News

High Prairie School Division hosted its annual hand games tournament April 27 at Joussard.

The host Joussard team won the elementary division for the second year in a row.

E.W. Pratt captured the junior-senior high category for the second successive year.

Including Joussard, three teams competed in the elementary division, including High Prairie Elementary School and Ecole Routhier in Falher.

Six teams battled in the junior-senior high class that also included Prairie View Outreach, Prairie River Junior High, G.P. Vanier of Donnelly, and Slave Lake schools Roland Miche- ner and Lakeside Outreach.

E.W. Pratt School of High Prairie won the junior-senior division championship at the High Prairie School Division hand games tournament on April 27. In the front row, left-right, are Steven Turner, R.J. Flett, Levi Mindel, Ben Gladue, Trent Mindel and Elder Herman Chalifoux. In the back row, left-right, are Monique Roy, Madison Cooper, Jocelyn Okemow, Zack Halcrow, Cameron Waikle, drummer Russell Cardinal, Joslin Gladue, teacher Jason Shirley, Michaela Haland, Kaitlin Jong and teacher Melanie Humber.

 

Share this post

Post Comment