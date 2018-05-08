Joussard, Pratt win division hand games titles



Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie School Division hosted its annual hand games tournament April 27 at Joussard.



The host Joussard team won the elementary division for the second year in a row.



E.W. Pratt captured the junior-senior high category for the second successive year.



Including Joussard, three teams competed in the elementary division, including High Prairie Elementary School and Ecole Routhier in Falher.



Six teams battled in the junior-senior high class that also included Prairie View Outreach, Prairie River Junior High, G.P. Vanier of Donnelly, and Slave Lake schools Roland Miche- ner and Lakeside Outreach.