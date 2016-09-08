Display marks legacy

A fitting tribute is unveiled to honour the man who gave so much to the community

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It may have been a little late in coming, but the end result was well worth the wait.

The official unveiling of the tribute to Gordon Buchanan in the arena that bears his name was made Aug. 31.

“On behalf of the family, I thank you for what you’ve done,” said Greg Buchanan, his son.

“With the support of High Prairie and area, this wouldn’t have happened,” he added.

The project was headed by Jim McLean and the Gordon Buchanan Legacy Group. All photos were provided courtesy of South Peace News except for the portrait photo in the centre and one other by Lori Matthews.

The Town of High Prairie and Big Lakes County each provided $1,500 for the project.

High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox spoke first at the brief ceremony. She quoted from Rudyard Kipling’s poem If to describe Gordon Buchanan. Later, she gave a brief history.

“Gordon Buchanan brought his family to High Prairie in 1957. High Prairie at that time had recently been incorporated as a town and was looking for entrepreneurs who would help it grow. Gordon fit that bill nicely.

“By the time he passed daily running of his enterprises to his son Greg, the sawmill, trucking company, planer mill and finger-joint plant employed up to 300 people seasonally and was one of the town’s major employers.”

She spoke of the spinoff benefit to local businesses and the mutual benefit each received in helping the region prosper.

“Many who leave our town have come for a short time, never put anything into the community and cannot wait to move on. Gordon was never one of those. The friendships he made, whether men from his work crews, or business men he dealt with in town, or the social circle he moved in as a respected member of the community, were all valued by him.”

Big Lakes County Reeve Ken Matthews spoke of the friendships foraged upon his arrival in 1972 and his unparalleled work ethic.

“He was a proud man but he respected everyone who worked for him,” said Matthews.

“He was quite a philosopher, especially after a couple cups of coffee,” he quipped.

“He will be sorely missed. His legacy will live on. We’re fortunate we still have some of his family here.”

Darlene Adams, curator at the High Prairie Museum, Traci Hansen of Sign O Graphics, and arena manager Rick Dumont also helped put the tribute together.

“… I hope by placing this plaque here that future users of this facility, whether townspeople or visitors, will take a moment to stop and realize what Gordon Buchanan meant to our town … ” said Cox.