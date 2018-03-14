Disney chosen theme at annual Ice Carnival

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Award-winning skaters from the High Prairie Figure Skating Club will present their annual Ice Carnival St. Patrick’s Day night at the Sports Palace.



Skating to the theme of Disney, skaters will perform in singles, duet and groups for your enjoyment. Every skater in the club will perform at least one number in the March 17 show.



The skaters have progressed very well this season under the tutelage of senior coaches Nadene Crooks, Michelle and Blaine Sniher, and Shawna Noble. Kennedi Strebchuk, Danielle Cutrell and Maddison Winterburn work with the junior skaters and CanSkate members while skaters Kelsey Keay, Colbi Pratt, Lindsey Keay, Shelby Cook and Dwight Tulloch work with the preschools skaters.



The show is expected to last about two hours. Admission is $5.



The club uses the Ice Carnival as a fundraiser and asks the public to participate in several raffles and the 50/50 draw.



Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.