Director of community, protective services hired

Ted Hickey

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has added a new director of community and protective services.



Ted Hickey welcomes the new role and brings much experience.



“This is a great opportunity to live, work, play, grow and learn in one of Alberta’s extraordinary regions and come back to an area where I worked at when I was a younger man,” says Hickey, who started April 15.



“I have more than 20 years of demonstrated successful management, leadership and experience in technically diverse service areas including various areas of emergency management, protective services delivery and municipal community services.”



Most recently, he worked for Clearwater County around Rocky Mountain House for several years in various roles such as director of community and protective services and regional director of emergency management.



Hickey was employed with the City of Red Deer from 1995-2014 in roles such as deputy fire chief and training officer.



“I am really excited to join a great municipal team and a welcoming community to settle into,” Hickey says.



“I believe my professional reputation is one of being a contributor to the successes realized by my organization and community.



“My first priority and why I have chosen my career path to date, is to serve those within the community and area.”



The director of community and protective services supports and directs the department that includes agricultural services, animal and pest control, economic development, fire and emergency services, bylaw and enforcement services, safety and other special projects as required.



“My experiences have included working with community members and volunteers, municipal neighbours and administrations and several Indigenous communities, provincial and federal counterparts, and international colleagues,” Hickey says.



He is pleased to be part of his new home community.



“My wife and I are truly excited about starting our life adventure in Big Lakes County and are looking forward to experiencing the communities, people and the opportunities to explore. . .”