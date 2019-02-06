Dialysis and obstetrics announced for High Prairie

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Health Complex will add dialysis services in 2020 and deliver babies in the coming weeks.



Provincial Health Minister Sarah Hoffman announced the government will provide dialysis during a news conference at the hospital Feb. 6.



The government will invest $5.2 million to build a new permanent dialysis clinic in the hospital, says a news release.



Before that, the new obstetrical program will start in late February and expand over the next several months.



That will provide families with high-quality care in their local hospital before, during and after birth.



“In 2020, I want to make sure dialysis is in High Prairie,” says Hoffman, who grew up in Kinuso, about 70 km east of High Prairie.



“Having grown up in the region, I know how challenging it can be to travel to access health care.”

“That’s why I’m so pleased families will be able to have their babies closer to home and that we are expanding access to life-saving dialysis treatment to High Prairie.”



Lesser Slave Lake MLA and Children’s Services Minister Danielle Larivee also welcomed the news.



“I’m proud that our government has made High Prairie a priority and that we’ve invested in protecting and strengthening health care in rural and northern communities, instead of cutting it,” Larivee says.



“As a former nurse and as a mom, I know how critical it is that the life-changing and life-saving services we need are available close to home, when we need them.”



People in the High Prairie region have lobbied the government for many years to get dialysis in High Prairie. AHS statistics show high numbers of local people require the service.

Local people have to spend several hours on the road to travel to appointments out of town, some as far away as Slave Lake, Peace River, Grande Prairie and Edmonton.