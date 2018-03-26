Denied funding request under review

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County may top up funding to aid a local organization to repair a leaking roof on a community hall.



At its regular meeting March 14, council directed administration to obtain more information about the request of $8,120 from the Big Meadow Community Hall Association. A request was first turned down during budget deliberations in December.



A report and recommendations are scheduled to be presented at the next council meeting March 28.



“If it’s an emergency, get it done, I’m not sure it is,” High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrois says.



The request was filed after the deadline of Oct. 31.



A delegation of treasurer Brianne Brault and maintenance committee member Dunc Will pleaded their case to council on Feb. 28.



However, council was not clear if the roof work was urgent. Administration will determine that for the next meeting.



Reeve Ken Matthews suggests council support the funding if the roof needs immediate attention.



“If it’s not fixed, it could cause further damage,” he says.



He reminded councillors that emergency funds of $24,000 were approved by council in December to repair an exterior wall at the High Prairie and District Museum.



Council again urges organizations to submit applications by deadlines.



To ensure consideration of capital project grant funding during budget deliberations, applications for funding in the upcoming year must be received by Oct. 31, the policy states.



Nanninga notes that no funding is available in the interim budget for the request.



The funding request is 50 per cent of the cost of $16,240 for polyurea lining.



Most recently, the association was granted $15,000 by the county in 2014 for kitchen renovations.