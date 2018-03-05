Demolition derby ditched



Richard Froese

South Peace News

Triangle’s popular annual demolition derby and mud bog has officially been grounded.



After six years of organizing and hosting the event, the Pioneer Threshermans Association has taken a year off in hopes that new people can come forward.



“We cancelled the demolition derby event because we didn’t get anyone new to spearhead it and we don’t have enough volunteers,” president Henry Nyberg says.



“Nobody came forward to take it on after we put the call out early in the new year.”



He says it’s too late at this point to start organizing for this year.



Annually, the event has been held in late June on the weekend before Canada Day.



“We really want it,” Nyberg says. “It takes about three to four months to organize and involves about 50 volunteers.”



The vehicle raffle has also been cancelled with the demolition derby weekend.



However, Nyberg says the association will continue to host Canada Day celebrations and the sixth annual Triangle Hoedown Jamboree on July 26-29.



Like many other organizations currently experience, Nyberg says the association is seeking new and younger volunteers to step up to support the longtime and committed volunteers of the event.



“It brings lots of people to the region and supports businesses in the community,” Nyberg says.



Participants and spectators travel from northern points of Alberta and British Columbia.



More than 1,000 people flocked to the site in peak years.



Organizers have appreciated the community support for donations and sponsorships since the event started.