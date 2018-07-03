Demo highlights fire danger



Mac Olsen

For South Peace News

It was only a wooden model, comprised of a couple of replica cabins and branches for trees, but the fire that lit shows just how important it is for those living in cabins to be prepared for fires.



Smoky River Emergency Services fire chief Marcel Maure held a demonstration for residents of the 5 Star Golf Course, located approximately 35 km of Falher, June 23. He set up the model on a picnic table and lit the fire to show how fast it could spread, and potential damage.



One cabin model suffered damage to the back side, while the other wasn’t affected. Many of the trees were nothing more than matchsticks when they finished burning.



“It’s to educate residents about how to make their year-round lots safer,” says Maure.



“Safety starts with you.”



Maure received a $500 grant from FireSmart Canada to host the demonstration.



“FireSmart is living with and managing for wildfire on our landscape. Preparing for the threat of wildfire is a shared responsibility. From home owners, to industry and government, we all have responsibility to lessen the effects of wildfire,” reads FireSmart Canada’s website.



The website also discusses the wildland urban interface, a term used to describe where the urban lifestyle meets environments that are prone to wildfire. By choosing to extend human lifestyle and communities farther into forested areas, humans become more exposed to the danger of wildfire.



“FireSmart Canada helps you understand the potential of wildfire affecting your home and your community.”



More information about fire prevention can be found on their website.



Besides the demonstration, Maure and other firefighters held a barbecue for residents.