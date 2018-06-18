Delay in case concerns judge

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A man charged in connection with setting two High Prairie business buildings on fire last summer will get more time to complete his psychiatric assessment.

Christopher A. Trindle, of no fixed address, appeared in High Prairie provincial court June 12 and was granted a 30-day mental health extension.

The Crown prosecutor and judge are still waiting for a psychiatric assessment and report ordered by Judge D.R. Shynkar on May 7.

“He says he hasn’t spoken to anyone at Alberta Hospital about the assessment,” said his lawyer, Harry Jong.

Court heard the assessment and report take about 45 days to complete.

Trindle appeared from the Edmonton Remand Centre on CCTV during docket day June 11, but Judge J.R. McIntosh ordered the matter be returned June 12 when Judge Shynkar was sitting.

“We are all concerned why the assessment has not been done,” Judge McIntosh said.

Jong was removed from counsel of record, citing a conflict since the owner of one of the buildings is his client.

A full-day trial has been scheduled for Oct. 4 in High Prairie, which could be extended.

“There is some discussion it could be more than one day,” Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said.

Trindle was charged with four counts of arson by High Prairie RCMP. Two businesses and two vehicles were burned Aug. 14 or early Aug. 15 including the Collett Building and Pin Cushion Boutique.