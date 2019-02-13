Defence keys Timberwolves’ title run

The victorious High Prairie Timberwolves celebrate after winning a tournament at Warburg Feb. 2-3. Laying down in front is Serrae Marie Calliou. In the first row standing, left-right, are assistant Coach Dayna Noskey, Kaylen Noskey, Sarah Cairns, Anna Milsap and Aaliyah Gladue. In the back row, left-right, are Tamara Cunningham, Tianna Calliou, Kassiandra Hamelin, Kyra Giroux, Kaitlyn Goodswimmer, Randell Besuyen, Kali Laderoute, Chloe Cardinal, Tannah Campbell, assistant coach Kirsten Lamouche, and head coach Chris Noskey.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie Timberwolves won three straight games and returned home with the title after winning a hockey tournament at Warburg, AB Feb. 2-3.



High Prairie defeated the Onoway Eagles 7-2, the Lloydminster Midgets 7-1 and host Warburg Eagles 6-1 in the title game. In all, High Prairie outscored their opposition 20-4 in dominating the eight-team tournament.



In the opener against Onoway, Kali Laderoute gave High Prairie a 1-0 lead with the only goal of the first period.



In the second, Kyra Giroux and Anna Milsap make it 3-0 before Onoway rallied on goals from Sarah Klein and Rynae Fergel to make it 3-2.



But that was as close as Onoway would come. Chloe Cardinal and Kaylen Noskey scored before the end of the period to make it 5-2. Milsap and Laderoute added third period goals to end the scoring.



High Prairie took four minor penalties the game and Onoway five. High Prairie made Onoway pay for their penalties as Laderoute and Milsap scored power play goals.



High Prairie took control early against Lloydminster as they led 3-0 after one period. Randell Besuyen scored twice and Milsap added the other goal.



In the second, High Prairie stretched the lead to 5-0 on goals from Kali Cunningham and Giroux.



High Prairie continued to dominate in the third. Noskey and Aaliyah Gladue made it 7-0 before Tori Dejong scored Lloydminster’s only goal.



There were only three penalies called in the game, two to Lloydminster. Neither team scored on the power play.



The final was also a rout. High Prairie led 1-0 after one period on a goal from Laderoute. In the second period, she made it 2-0 before Milsap and Sarah Cairns scored to make it 4-0.



In the third period, Laderotue and Giroux made it 6-0 before Makayla Willows scored with only two seconds left to break the shutout, but by then High Prairie was celebrating a title.



Onoway was assessed five minor penalties in the game, High Prairie four. Onoway scored once on the power play and High Prairie twice, with Laderoute and Milsap scoring power play goals.