Court Docket – Dangerous driver hits high speed on highway

H.P. court docket

Aug. 20, 2018

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A man driving a vehicle at high speed will pay a deep fine.

Thomas Pedersen, 53, of High Prairie, was fined $1,000, plus a fine victim surcharge of $300, for dangerous driving and $500, plus a fine victim surcharge of $150, for resisting a peace officer when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Aug. 20.

He was driving a vehicle at a speed up to 160 km/hr on Highway 2 which included a construction zone and heavy traffic on June 17, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson says.

“Several vehicles were forced off the road to avoid a collision,” Hudson says.

When he finally stopped, the police dog bit him on his prosthetic leg, the Crown says.

“That’s extreme misbehavior,” Judge D.R. Shynkar says about his driving.

Pedersen was on his way to Edmonton for an appointment to get his prosthetic leg adjusted and didn’t want to be late or pay $600 for missing the appointment, duty counsel Harry Jong says.

“When police came behind him, he drove faster,” Jong says.

Pedersen was also suspended from driving for one year.



*****



Craig Brian Cunningham was fined $1,000, plus a fine victim surcharge of $300, for driving a vehicle with a blood-alcohol content exceeding 80 mg.

He was stopped by High Prairie RCMP and recorded breath samples of 130 mg om July 28, the Crown says.

Cunningham was also suspended from driving for one year.

He was also fined $300, plus a fine victim surcharge of $90, each for two counts of breaching conditions.

Cunningham was on a court order to not consume alcohol and to not carry weapons.

Police found a pocket knife on the accused and a six-pack of alcohol inside the vehicle, the Crown says.

The accused admitted his actions as he continues on the road of sobriety.

“I just got myself in the wrong crowd that day,” Cunningham says.

“I learned the hard way by relapsing.”



*****



Carl Lewis Fournier was handed a global sentence of 96 days for driving while disqualified, failing to stop for police, resisting a peace officer and for refusing or failing a demand of police.

He was given full credit for time served in the Peace River Correctional Centre.

Fournier was driving aggressively and nearly caused a collision near the Chapel of Memories in High Prairie pursued by High Prairie RCMP on June 18, the Crown says.

“He fled the scene and nearly caused a collision in oncoming traffic,” Hudson says.

Eventually he drove at a speed of 170 km/hr in the area of Highway 2 and Highway 679 just west of Winagami Lake Provincial Park when he lost control and hit a ditch, the Crown says.

“He says he was blacked out and can’t remember anything about the incident,” lawyer Jong says.

Fournier was suspended from driving for two years.



*****



Dustin Allen Chalifoux was sentenced to 28 days in jail, and given credit for time served, for failing to stop and evading police and for failing to provide a breath sample.

He was driving an all-terrain vehicle in Driftpile in a dangerous manner on Aug. 12, 2017 and then fled Lakeshore Regional Police Service officers after his ATV got stuck in a ditch.

“ATVs are just as dangerous as cars and trucks,” the judge says.

Chalifoux was suspended from driving for two years.

He appeared from the Peace River Correctional Centre.



*****



Susan S. Cunningham, 34, of Atikameg, was fined $1,000, plus a fine victim surcharge of $300, for refusing or failing to provide a breath sample and fined $200, plus a fine victim surcharge of $60, for breach of probation.

She was stopped by police in High Prairie on Jan. 27, the Crown says.

“Police smelled a strong odor of liquor on her breath,” Hudson says.

However, it appears Cunningham may not have been the driver when the vehicle was in motion.

“It seems there was a switch between passenger and driver,” lawyer Dallas Gelineau says.

Cunningham breached probation by not reporting to her probation officer as ordered.



*****



Jody Lynn Auger, 23, of Atikameg, was fined $1,000, plus a fine victim surcharge of $300, for taking a vehicle without permission from the owner.

She was stopped near Grouard on Aug. 3 when High Prairie RCMP discovered she was not the owner, the Crown says.

Auger was also fined $310 for driving without a valid operator’s licence and $200, plus a fine victim surcharge of $60, for failing to appear in court.



*****



Roger Junior Whitehead of Cadotte Lake was fined $300, plus a fine victim surcharge of $90, each for driving a vehicle while disqualified and for failing to appear in court.

He was also sentenced to eight days in jail for obstructing a peace officer, with credit for time served at the Peace River Correctional Centre.

Whitehead was stopped by High Prairie RCMP in a traffic stop on July 1 and gave the officer a wrong name and date of birth when he identified himself, the Crown says.

“He has a few fails to appear on his record,” Hudson says.