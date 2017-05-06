Dance invites families to have fun together

Austin Brame

Alexander Linteris

Abby MacDougald

Emma Zallum

Times Reporters

A local school in High Prairie invites families to dance together with their children to family friendly songs.

The Much Music Family Dance is at St. Andrew’s School on April 28, from 6-8 p.m. for elementary students and 8:30-11 p.m. for junior/senior students. Everyone is invited to go with their family and bond through dancing. This has been going on for four years. Glow sticks, photo booth, and snacks will all be provided throughout the dance.

The Elementary Student Council is working hard to set up the dance and get everything organized. The Much Music Company will be attending the dance to play music videos and to make the dance more fun.

No one from the dance has to worry about cleaning up after the dance because the student council will be cleaning up after the elementary dance.

All of the students from K-6 love this dance with their families. The face painting has been a big hit through the years of Family Dance, but this year it might not be included.

Hannah Turcotte, Kaylin Marquardt, Amy Donahue, all have said that the hotdogs were delicious and the chips and candy were great to snack on, but they would all like to see more food choices.

Let’s hope this year the dance is as much fun as it was last year!

If you have any questions about the dance, please contact St. Andrew’s School at [780] 523-4595.