Dalke, Ebbett chosen for Wall of Fame

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Two men noted for long service will be the newest inductees into the Big Lakes County Wall of Fame.



Robert Dalke and Don Ebbett will be inducted at the county barbecue June 20.



Dalke, of Faust, has served on the Faust Community League, Faust Silver and Gold [senior’s club], Faust Charity Association, and Faust Fire Department.



In her nomination letter, Patsy Campion writes Dalke also volunteers whenever necessary. To his credit, he has helped with the local skating rink, summer student programs, Family Day activities and the annual July 1 Canada Day celebration.



He can also be seen at local funerals, hamlet cleanups, and at casinos for many local community groups.



“[He] never asked for anything in return and is more than happy to help out,” write Campion.



“He is the true meaning of a volunteer …”



Ebbett, of Sunset House, who is also on the Town of High Prairie’s Citizen’s Monument, now completes the double.



Ebbett is best known for his 53 years as a Legion member and long-time High Prairie Legion president. He also had 16 years of working with the local air cadets in various capacities. He also volunteers with the Triangle Pioneer Threshermans. Ebbett is best known for his 53 years as a Legion member and long-time High Prairie Legion president. He also had 16 years of working with the local air cadets in various capacities. He also volunteers with the Triangle Pioneer Threshermans Association, High Prairie Elks and Pleasantview Lodge.



He also volunteers for many organizations by working casinos to help raise money, and hosts a wiener roast at his farm once each year for J.B. Wood residents.



“Don is always willing to help and make a cheerful and helpful contribution,” write his co-nominators, Louise Myre and Lorrel Johnson.