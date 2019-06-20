Cyclists supporting kids with cancer

The Town of High Prairie welcomed the Tour of Hope June 12. Holding the banner left-right, are Councillor Debbie Rose, Kids With Cancer Society community events manager Jaclyn Draker, town executive secretary Nancy Tancowny, CAO Brian Martinson and Councillor Donna Deynaka.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Town of High Prairie welcomed a group of dedicated cyclists June 12 raising funds for children with cancer.



The 17th annual Grande Tour of Hope travelled northern Alberta from June 8-15 to raise funds for Kids With Cancer Society.



“We were happy that High Prairie was part of the tour to provide an opportunity to promote awareness of children with cancer,” Councillor Debbie Rose says.



“With the number of children with cancer in our region and in northern Alberta, drawing attention to the support system will be helpful.”



Councillor Donna Deynaka echoes those words.



“It was good to welcome them to town and promote their work and support children with cancer,” Deynaka says.



The tour started in Grande Prairie and travelled to Valleyview, High Prairie, Slave Lake, Swan Hills, Westlock and Edmonton.



A total of 22 cyclists from Edmonton and Grande Prairie from their 20s to their 70s travelled the route, says Jaclyn Draker, manager of community events for the society.



“This year the goal was to ride through the communities we support,” Draker says.



“It’s amazing these riders raised $181,365.30.”



About $93,000 was also raised in sponsorships for a total of around $275,000, Draker says



Each rider is required to raise $3,500.



All funds raised directly support northern Alberta families affected by childhood cancer.



“In our group, we had parents of children with cancer and a bereaved parent,” Draker says.



“They all have a passion about cycling.



“But more importantly, they have a passion for children with cancer.”



Each day on the tour was dedicated to a child with cancer.



She says the society does its best to keep administration costs as low as possible.



“We try to maximize our funds for our programs and services,” Draker says.



More than $3.9 million has been raised since the first event in 2002 to support children with cancer and their families.



For more information or to donate, visit the website at kidswithcancer.ca.