CX Energy Services donates to library



Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie Municipal Library staff are ecstatic after receiving a three-year funding commitment from CX Energy Services.



Crystal Ochran attended the library March 15 to mark the occasion. The company, owned by herself and husband Conan, is providing $1,500 a year for three years to provide snacks for after-school programs.



Crystal says it is a priority for the company to support youth in the community.



“We need to keep them fed and their minds and bodies healthy,” she says.



“It also meets a need for families in our community.”



The donation will help keep the program free for children to attend, thus helping parents.



Library manager Tracy Ireland thanks CX Energy.



“It’s overwhelming to see the generosity from CX Energy for three years,” she says.



She adds it alleviates pressure in their budget to provide the snacks.



Program manager Kayla Killoran sent out about a dozen letters two months ago asking for support.



“The next day after they were mailed out, [CX Energy] contacted us,” says Roberts.



The programs will now have CX Energy Services at the title sponsor to let the public know of the company’s generosity.



Crystal says the company will consider even more support.