Cunningham suspended

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Hockey Alberta has lowered the boom on High Prairie Regals’ player Drake Cunningham.



The organization gave Cunningham an 11-game suspension for his match penalty for abuse of an official in a game Jan. 5 against the Fort St. John Flyers. Cunningham receives another two games for game misconducts and being involved in a fight in the last 10 minutes of the third period. The NPHL does not rule on penalties for abuse of an official.



Cunningham was assessed the penalty while being escorted off the ice when he shoved an official.



Cunningham serves the last seven games of the regular season plus the first six playoff games. Suspensions carry over to the next season, if needed.