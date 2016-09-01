Cunningham and Gauchier junior golf winners

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A new champion was crowned in the junior golf tournament at High Prairie and District Golf Course.

Bryce Cunningham of Peavine won the boys’ division, with a score of 75 in the Frank Carson Memorial Junior Golf Tournament.

Defending two-time champion Austin Guttinger of High Prairie finished second with 82 and Owen Gauchier of Peavine placed third with 90.

Brooke Gauchier of Peavine won the girls’ title with a score of 143.

Braelyn Dallaire of High Prairie finished second with 144.

“We had 11 golfers so everyone went home with a prize,” says tournament co-ordinator Anita Cunningham.

“Golfers ranged in age from eight years old to 18.”

Last year 18 golfers competed in the tournament, which was held in conjunction with the senior open.

Other special prizes were given away for tournament play.

Cunningham was the closest to the pin on the second hole.

Brooke Gauchier recorded the longest putt on the sixth hole.