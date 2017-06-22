Crown withdraws murder charge

Richard Froese

South Peace News

One of three people charged in connection with the tragic death of an Atikameg man in January has been released.

A charge of first-degree murder was withdrawn against Patrick Wayne Letendere, 24, of Gift Lake, when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court June 12.

Crown prosecutor Jordan Linnett says the charge was dropped for Letendre, but gave no reason.

A further request for the decision from Slave Lake chief Crown prosecutor Andre Arseneau was not granted.

“It would be inappropriate for the Crown to comment on this particular decision as the murder case with the co-accused is still before the court,” says an e-mail from Katherine Thompson, public affairs officer in communications with Alberta Justice and Solicitor General.

Court continues to deal with the other two co-accused with first-degree murder. Blake Dwight Anderson, 21, of Slave Lake, appeared via CCTV from the Edmonton Remand Centre and is now scheduled to return to court June 26.

“He wants to put it over for two weeks,” says Harry Hong, speaking as an agent for lawyer Derek Jugnauth.

“He wants to talk with the Crown to set a date for trial and determine how much time will be required.”

Anderson is also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and intimidation in the incident.

Ivy Ardis Laboucan, 40, of Atikameg, will return to court July 10. The request was made by her lawyer, Harold Brubaker, and granted by Judge D.R. Shynkar.

“He wants to put it over for one month to review disclosure,” says Harry Jong, acting as agent for Brubaker.

Laboucan did not appear in court.

Anderson and Laboucan are charged in the death of Jeff Gladue, whose body was found outside a residence in Atikameg on Jan. 14.