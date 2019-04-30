Crime spree worries chamber

The theft at RX Drug Mart pharmacy April 14 has caught the attention of the chamber of commerce. The chamber wants to work with businesses, the town and RCMP to develop a strategy. The investigation is ongoing.

Chris Clegg

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Any policing strategy to combat a recent crime wave will be kept behind closed doors to prevent criminals from staying one step ahead of the law.



It’s the message High Prairie town council heard from senior peace officer Alan Bloom at its April 23 meeting.



Councillor Brian Gilroy forwarded a concern from the High Prairie & Area Chamber of Commerce in his report. The chamber met April 18 to discuss concerns and will be forwarded a letter to council.



Bloom was asked if patrols would change after the recent crime wave, the most serious being the theft of an ATM from RX Drug Mart April 14 after a vehicle was driven into the building to gain access.



“Yes, we’re looking at different plans,” said Bloom, adding he would not rather disclose the strategy.



Gilroy suggested working with the RMCP.



“We always work closely with the RCMP,” said Bloom.



Gilroy added he heard the town purchased cameras a few years ago to help catch vandals but Bloom replied they were used to protect civic property, adding it was up to each business owner to supply cameras for their property.



Meanwhile, the RX theft got the chamber’s attention prompting their letter to council.



“We are concerned about break-ins in our community,” Sharkawi said April 18.



“Several business people have told me they are concerned about recent break-ins.”



Chamber members want to improve security and work with businesses, the town, and High Prairie RCMP on the issue.



Gilroy, who acts as the chamber liaison for council, replied council has discussed the issue with the RCMP.



“We asked them to start a Citizens on Patrol program,” said Gilroy.



After the meeting in an interview, Sharkawi said the cameras were purchased when he was on council and the intent was for them to also be used downtown.