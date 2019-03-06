Crime prevention top county priority

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Preventing crime in Big Lakes County has been set as the top priority by council.



At its regular meeting Feb. 27, council approved the top three priorities for High Prairie RCMP and Faust RCMP for 2019-20.



The top priority for council is crime prevention and monitoring repeat offenders of crime against people and property.



Council states its second priority as police community relations and visibility in the community.



Reducing drugs is the third priority for council.



“They’re all important,” Reeve Richard Simard says.



CAO Jordan Panasiuk says drug reduction is the focus of the enhanced policing contract, which expires in August.



“This request has nothing to do with enhanced policing,” Panasiuk says.



The county will review the contract in the coming months, he adds.



One councillor says drug reduction should not be an issue only for enhanced policing.



“Why can’t the police do that?” Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen says.



All three priorities of council were suggested by S/Sgt. Warren Wright in his letter to council.



He also listed traffic safety and safety of seniors as other potential priorities.



Reducing crime and drugs were the top priorities last year, he says.



“S/Sgt. Wright is encouraging council to provide only the top three priorities as they should be identified in order for the initiatives to have meaningful impact,” Panasiuk says.



Wright stated his position in his letter.



“This provides consistency in our regional policing approach to the benefits of all communities,” Wright says.



“Most of our pro-active time will be focused on the three highest priorities as identified by our communities.”



He notes police will also monitor other suggested priorities not approved by council.