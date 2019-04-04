Crew films on Lesser Slave Lake

Some of the crew and cast of Lake, filmed on Lesser Slave Lake in earl March. The film is directed by Alexandra Lazarowich, daughter of long-time Lesser Slave Lake MLA and proud Metis, Pearl Calahasen.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Did anyone notice a few TV cameras rolling on Lesser Slave Lake by Joussard in early March?



Local Metis women were being filmed for a five-minute documentary called Lake.



“The film, directed by Alexandra Lazarowich, is one of four films in our new series Five Feminist Minutes 2019,” says National Film Board publicist Jennifer Mair.



Lazarowich is the daughter of long-time Lesser Slave Lake MLA and proud Metis, Pearl Calahasen.



The five-minute film crafts a contemporary portrait of Métis women net fishing in Northern Alberta.



The film is produced by David Christensen and Coty Savard. Local people involved in the film include Kevin Bell, Louis Bellrose, Maureen Caudron–Bell, Keith Calahasen and Jamie Linington. Director of Photography is Lindsay McIntyre, editing by Asia Youngman.



Lazarowich is a Cree filmmaker who is passionate about telling Indigenous stories. She has premiered her work at festivals around the world. Her 2018 documentary Fast Horse won the Short Film Special Jury Award for Directing at Sundance.



Lake will screen at the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Film Festival. It will also stream on NFB.ca and Facebook for free starting May 1 for interested viewers.