CRC Radio Auction airs Nov. 18



Richard Froese

South Peace News

The annual High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council Live Radio/Webcast Auction returns Nov. 18 with more than 140 items to bid on.



After being cancelled in 2017, the auction returns with strong community support.



“We expect to have about 140 items,” says Lois Dunn, who chairs the board and co-ordinates the event.



“The community is amazing for donating items; we are grateful for anything we get.”



Businesses continue to be generous for the auction broadcast on Real Country radio at the High Prairie Children’s Centre from noon to 6 p.m.



People can make their bids on phone, on the Internet or in person.



A list of items is posted on the CRC website and will also be available on a flyer at some businesses.



“We have a whole gamut of items donated, something for everyone,” Dunn says.



The list includes a variety of gift cards from local businesses, concert passes, and various other products and services.



“It’s a fun event for the community, it benefits businesses that donate and it supports children’s programs,” Dunn says.



Volunteers are also required for the afternoon event.



“We are looking for volunteers to answer phones, runners and people to announce the event on radio,” Dunn says.



Funds raised from the auction will support the Santa’s Little Helper program, youth program equipment at the children’s centre, continued upgrades to the facility, and to enhance the Tot Park on 51 Avenue.



“We thank everyone for their support for the event and the CRC,” Dunn says.



“The goal of the CRC is to improve and expand programming for families and children in our region and to provide families and youth with year-round access to a healthy and supportive learning environ- ment.”



For more information, or to donate or volunteer, phone Dunn at [780] 523-4031 and leave a message, Denise Willier at the CRC at [780] 523-2715 [extension 22]. or Tanya Auger at [780] 523-2715 [extension 21].