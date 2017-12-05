CRC Leading annual Santa’s Little Helpers

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Donations are now being accepted for Christmas hampers by Santa’s Little Helpers.

The High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council has launched its annual campaign to provide a joyous Christmas for families, seniors and individuals less fortunate.

“We’re preparing to make 45-50 hampers,” project co-ordinator Jenny Kay says.

That’s taking an average over the past several years, she says, although just 19 were made last year, which was surprisingly low.

“I think it’s going to be much higher this year,” Kay says.

Donations to the program can be made at the Angel Tree at Revolution Ford or at the High Prairie Regional Children’s Centre on 51 Avenue beside the Legion.

“If you choose to be a Santa’s Little Helper sponsor, you will be giving a family a Christmas that they will remember forever, thanks to the generosity of people whose hearts are filled with the spirit of giving to others this Christmas season,” Kay says.

People can either donate cash towards a hamper or by Adopt-a-Family and buy the items themselves.

Each food hamper for a Christmas dinner includes a turkey, all the trimmings, potatoes, vegetables, dinner rolls, and pie, as well as candy canes.

Cost of a turkey dinner for a family of two children is estimated at $112 and $20 for each additional child.

Without toys, the cost of a hamper is $72.

Toys for children are also welcome.

“We usually need more toys for children ages 10-12,” Kay says.

Donations can be made until Dec. 20.

Applications for hampers will be accepted until Dec. 13.

Hampers will be packed and toys wrapped on Dec. 20-21 and will be distributed Dec. 22.

Volunteers to prepare and deliver hampers are required during the day.

Whether by a donation of food, items or funds, donors will receive a tax receipt.

Last year, the program received about $4,000 in donations of food, toys and cash from the community.

Further information on donations is provided in a campaign package at the children’s centre.

For more information, phone [780] 523-2715.