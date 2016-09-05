CRC grand opening set for Oct. 1

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council will celebrate the grand opening of its new home Oct. 1.

“We are hopeful that you are able to attend this event and celebrate our new building, which allows us to provide a one-stop service for young children and their families in our region,” board chair Lois Dunn states in a letter to local municipal councils.

Last summer, the CRC moved into the former House of Furniture building at 4709 – 51 Avenue.

Ceremonies and open house start at 10 a.m.

Located east of the Royal Canadian Legion, the home of the CRC provides ample space for programs for children under five years of age.

“We are very excited about this new direction and the completion of our project,” Dunn states in a letter to the town.

“We sincerely appreciate the town’s contribution to our project and support of our efforts to improve service capacity for children, youth and families in High Prairie.”

For several years, CRC had operated services from two separate locations, which have relocated under one roof.