CRC cancels annual auction

Richard Froese

South Peace News

There will no radio auction this year.

The popular annual fundraiser for the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council was cancelled for 2017 despite many years of profits and strong community support.

“We decided to cancel the auction due to unforeseen circumstances,” says Lois Dunn, who chairs the board.

She trusts the popular event will return in 2018.

“We need to do fundraising for our organization,” Dunn says.

“We look forward to doing it again, possibly next year, but we can’t manage it this year.

“It’s something the community has enjoyed and supported very much.”

Held for past five years, the radio/webcast auction was passed on to the CRC board from the former High Prairie Lions Club when it folded.

“When the Lions offered it to us, we continued it,” Dunn says.

Normally, more than 150 auction items are donated by businesses, organizations, and municipalities,

Traditionally held on a Sunday in November from noon to 6 p.m., the event has raised an annual average of $15,000.

Each year, funds are designated to various programs, services, and operations.

“We thank everyone for their support for the event and the CRC,” Dunn says.

The first CRC auction was held Nov. 17-18, 2012.