Crawford wows crowd in High Prairie

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A young musician with roots in the High Prairie area wowed the crowd with his talents Aug. 17.



Evan Crawford of Edmonton performed at Brandy McCoy’s Pub in High Prairie where he sang and played guitar in the evening.



“I play rock and pop type music,” says Crawford, 24, who grew up in Slave Lake.



“This is my first time coming up north to perform and the first time in High Prairie.”



He credits his musical heritage for his music career where he has also performed in night clubs and bars in Edmonton for the past two years.



“I started playing bass guitar then I switched to guitar because I thought it was cooler,” Crawford says.



A songwriter and performer, he was runner-up in a music contest in Edmonton last summer Compete with the Beat hosted by YEG Music.



Crawford has played in many different styles of bands and appreciated all types of music.



He is known for his deep, interpretive songwriter and powerful voice, states his biography and description on the Alberta Music website.



Crawford is an alternative pop-rock artist whose debut EP was released on July 15, 2016 and by the next day the EP, Clockwork Heart was already at No, 124 on iTunes’ Top Selling Alternative Albums Chart.