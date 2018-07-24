Crash kills 1

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

One man is dead following a horrific crash at an intersection north of McLennan.



On July 17 at about 3:15 p.m., McLennan RCMP responded to a collision at Township 792 and Range Road 201 where a gravel truck collided with an SUV.



“The male driver of the gravel truck was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries while the adult male driver of the SUV was deceased on scene,” says RCMP Cpl. Marcia McDermott.



The intersection was closed for about two hours to allow the collision analyst to complete his investigation.



The investigation continues.