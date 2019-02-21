Coyote Acres decides to split from East Peace

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Change is in the air.



Local 4-H clubs in the South Peace are not combining forces to hold one huge Achievement Day later this spring.



“Our club made a decision to have our own show and sale before the district show and sale,” says Coyote Acres 4-H president Konnor Killoran.



The reason is the 4-H clubs have been expanding and the East Peace 4-H District Show and Sale was becoming too huge an undertaking. This year, Kinuso and Mirror Landing near Smith both have increased membership which would put even more pressure on the local district show.



Last year, 4-H members were not able to go home until after midnight, which makes for a very long day that starts early in the morning.



The decision was reached by the club at a December meeting.



As a result, Coyote Acres will hold its club show and sale May 25. The district show and sale continues its traditional date in early June.



Killoran adds the club show will also allow other 4-H projects in the club to show their achievements. In addition to beef there are sheep, poultry and dog obedience projects.



Club vice president Roy Verstappen adds the one less week should not affect projects very much, although animal weights may be slightly down.



On the positive side, he adds there should be less stress on members and the animals during the show because with less animals there will not be a rush to move things along.



This year, Coyote Acres members have about eight steers and nine lambs for sale.



Parent volunteer and MC at the show, Michael Strebchuk, sees the move as positive.



“Basically, the kids can have more control,” he says. “When it’s run by the district there’s no control.”



And, running the show themselves can provide 4-H members a valuable leadership experience.



He adds the entire club will feel more part of the show, since there is time to show all projects.



“Kids were feeling left out,” says Strebchuk. “I think that was the main thing [reason.



“It was a long day,” he added, echoing Killoran’s concerns. “It was too much.”



Everyone is looking forward to a terrific show and sale.



“The members are really geared up to have a lot of fun,” says Strebchuk.