Cox sets record

Kelly Cox

Richard Froese

South Peace News

St. Andrew’s athletes were tops in the Northwest Zone High School Track and Field Championships in Grande Prairie on June 1.



The Saints won the junior team title as they defeated 55 other schools.



“Congratulations to all our athletes for making the championship possible,” coach Christian Collett says.



Kelly Cox broke a 17-year-old record in the junior girl’s triple jump and set the new mark at 9.49 m.



“I was really surprised with the record,” Cox says.



“I thought it was cool and a big deal.”



She was inspired by her father Blaine Cox.



“My dad did the triple jump when he was in school and did pretty good,” Cox says.



“So, I thought I would give it a shot.”



Senior high athlete Daisy Porisky qualified for the Alberta High School Track and Field Championships held Junr 7-8 after placing second in the junior girls’ discus throw with a mark of 26.49 m.