Court sets preliminary inquiry

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A preliminary inquiry has been set for early January for two people charged with first-degree murder in connection with the tragic death of an Atikameg man a year ago.

Ivy Ardis Laboucan, 40, of Atikameg, and Blake Dwight Anderson, 21, of Slave Lake, appeared in High Prairie provincial court Oct. 30. A preliminary inquiry was set for Jan. 8-12 in Slave Lake provincial court.

Duty counsel Harry Jong spoke as agent for Laboucan’s lawyer, Harold Brubaker, and Anderson’s lawyer, Derek Jugnauth.

“He wants to confirm the preliminary inquiry is in Slave Lake in early January,” says Jong, who initially spoke to the Laboucan matter.

The same occurred when Anderson appeared in court on CCTV from the Edmonton Remand Centre.

“Those are the dates that the preliminary inquiry will proceed,” Judge G.W. Paul says.

Laboucan and Anderson are co-accused in the death of Jeff Gladue, whose body was found outside a residence in Atikameg on Jan. 14, 2017 after High Prairie RCMP responded to a report of shots being fired in the area.

Anderson is also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and intimidation.