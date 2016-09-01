Court Docket – Woman pulls out knife in domestic dispute

H.P. court docket

Aug. 15, 2016

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A Driftpile woman was punished for pulling out a knife in a domestic dispute.

Joyce P. Schasees, 49, was sentenced to probation for 18 months for assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon, when she appeared in High Prairie provincial court Aug. 15.

She was in a dispute with her common law husband on July 3 when she pulled out a knife, Crown prosecutor Haydn Shook says.

Her daughter was cut trying to grab the knife to break up the fight, lawyer Alan Crawford says.

“People need to be reminded that you can’t behave in that way,” Shynkar says.

Schasees admits she was also intoxicated at the time, duty counsel Harry Jong says.

With her alcohol problem, she was ordered to take treatment and counseling and provide a DNA sample.

Schasses was also prohibited from using or possessing weapons for 10 years and restricted weapons for life.

“I expect you to work really hard at this,” Judge D.R. Shynkar says.

*******

Karalee Stephenson, 23, of High Prairie, was sentenced to probation for six months for assault with a weapon.

During an argument in her home with her common law husband, she threw a dinner plate at him that required stitches for a cut two inches long, the Crown says.

By court order, they were also not permitted to be in contact with each other.

“You have to find a better way to resolve your differences,’ Shynkar says.

“In retrospect, when he arrived at the door, you should have not let him in.”

During probation, she is required to complete treatment and counseling.

“They want to get back together,” duty counsel Jong says.

*******

Diane L. Lamouche, 59, of High Prairie, was sentenced to probation for nine months for public mischief and breach of probation.

She reported to police that she received calls from a male who threatened to kill her, which she fabricated, the Crown says.

“I know it wasn’t right,” Lamouche says as she spoke to the judge.

“She thought this was going to happen,” Shynkar says.

Lamouche breached an order to keep the peace.

“She tells me she has a drinking problem and it may have to do with alcohol dementia,” duty counsel Jong says.

*******

Brenda Karen Laboucan, 47, of Whitefish, was fined $1,000, plus a $300 surcharge, for impaired driving, and $200, plus a $60 surcharge, for failing to appear in court.

“She was pretty drunk from what I’m told,” Shynkar says.

Laboucan was sitting in the driver’s seat that ended in the ditch near High Prairie on Dec. 29, 2011, the Crown says.

“She was with a male in the vehicle and they switched seats and she says she drove the vehicle into the ditch,” duty counsel Jong says.

For her charge, she was handed the automotive driving suspension for one year.

*******

Kelby Aaron Jones was fined $200, plus a $30 surcharge, for breaching conditions.

When he was stopped by High Prairie RCMP, he failed to produce his release documents, which is required to carry with him at all times during his probation.

*******

Levi A. Forseille was fined $575 for exceeding the maximum speed limit when he was travelling 161 kilometres an hour in a 100 km/hr zone.

*******

Arthur Ryan Willier was sentenced to probation for nine months for breaching conditions for consuming alcohol.

“He knows he has a drinking problem and wants to deal with it,” Shynkar confirmed.

Lakeshore Regional Police Service responded to a report of a suicidal male on Feb. 16 and found Willier highly intoxicated and agitated, the Crown says.

Two days later, he was found staggering on the highway near the police station in Driftpile.

Willier co-operated with police in both incidents.

*******

Wanda Rose Wapahoo, 41, of Grouard, was fined $400, plus a $120 surcharge, for threats causing death through text messages on March 21.

“She said it was a stupid thing to do,” duty counsel Jong says.

“She apologizes for what she did.”