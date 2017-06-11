Court Docket – Woman pays price for snubbing orders

H.P. court docket

May 29, 2017

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A 34-year-old man will dig deep into his pockets to pay for drinking and driving.

Stacey L. Morning- child, of Slave Lake, was fined almost $1,900 after pleading guilty to two driving charges when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court May 29.

He was fined $1,200, plus a $360 victim fine surcharge for driving with an alcohol content exceeding 80 mg and fined $310 for driving an unregistered vehicle.

Both breath samples recorded 190 mg when he was stopped by Faust RCMP on April 23, Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett says.

“Readings are over 160, which makes them aggravating,” Judge D.R. Shynkar says.

Morningchild was also handed an automatic driving suspension of one year.

The charge arose after police responded to a report of a vehicle driven by a person who was apparently impaired.

– – – – – – –

Susanne Leah Wil- lier was fined a minimum $1,000, plus a $300 victim fine surcharge, for driving with an alcohol content exceeding 80 mg.

Two breath samples recorded 150 mg after she was stopped by High Prairie RCMP on April 12 near Strawberry Creek, Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett says.

Police received a report of a motorist driving at high speed and swerving from one side of the road to the other around 11 p.m., Linett adds.

– – – – – – –

Brandon M. Twin was fined $345 for driving while unauthorized.

– – – – – – –

Keith Edward Mil- lett was fined $310 for driving a vehicle while unauthorized.

“He doesn’t have a licence,” Judge D.R. Shynkar says.

– – – – – – –

Adam James Helmer was fined $310 for driving a vehicle while unauthorized.

Helmer also didn’t have an operator’s licence.

– – – – – – –

Carl Sam Willier was fined $287 for driving a vehicle while operating a cell phone.

– – – – – – –

Bernadette Chali- foux was fined $50 for having a dog without a licence.

The charge was laid under the Town of High Prairie animal control bylaw.

– – – – – – –

Trina-Lynne L’Hiron- delle, 28, of High Prairie, was sentenced to one day in jail, with credit for time served, after pleading guilty to breach of probation and breach of conditions.

Court heard she failed to report to her probation officer on both counts, Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett says.

“You have to pay attention for reporting,” Judge D.R. Shynkar says. “You have to be organized.”

Her probation ended earlier in May and she plans to move to Sturgeon Lake with her children, lawyer Harry Jong says.