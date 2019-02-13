Court docket – Woman pays debt with employer’s cheques

H.P court docket

Feb. 4, 2019

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A woman who wrote two cheques from her employer’s account for personal use will pay for her actions.

Amanda Lynn Okimaw, 31, of Driftpile was fined $500 for fraud under $5,000 after pleading guilty to the charge in High Prairie provincial court Feb. 4.

Okimaw wrote two cheques for $531 each from her employer, Driftpile Cree Nation, for a personal payment in late July 2018, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson told court.

“It’s a small theft,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said during sentencing.

“She admitted the allegations to police,” said Hudson.

The actions cost Okimaw more than just a fine.

“It cost her job,” said duty counsel Harry Jong, who offered an explanation.

“She owed a person for drugs and he hounded her to pay.”

Judge Shynkar told Okimaw she got a break for her actions.

“Fraud commonly results in jail time,” he said.

Okimaw was also ordered to pay restitution to the band of $1,062.



– – – – – – –



Cory Arthur Gladue, 28, of Grouard, was fined $1,000 after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

Gladue recorded a breath sample of 200 mg after he was found passed out in a vehicle in a ditch by High Prairie RCMP on Oct. 13, 2018, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson told court.

“The vehicle crashed into a ditch and police woke him up,” he added.

Court heard Gladue borrowed his parents’ vehicle and went to a watch a movie in High Prairie with some friends and then they went drinking.

“That’s what happens when you drink too much,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

In addition to the fine, Gladue was suspended from driving for one year.



– – – – – – –



Carl Allen Spidell, 58, of Nova Scotia, was fined $1,000 after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

Spidell recorded a breath sample of 190 mg when he was stopped by High Prairie RCMP.

Spidell and another man were drinking and talking in a residence and nearly got into an argument, duty counsel Harry Jong told court.

“He wanted to remove himself from the situation and he got into his car and drove away,” said Jong.

“Readings are aggravating,” Judge D.R. Shynkar noted.

Spidell was suspended from driving for one year.



– – – – – – –



Norma Faye Auger, 42, of Grouard, was also fined $1,000 for driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

Auger recorded a breath sample of 90 mg after she was stopped by High Prairie RCMP., the Crown says.

“She didn’t think she was impaired,” said Cheryl Kachuk, criminal court worker for Native Counselling Services of Alberta.

The readings were barely over the legal limit.



– – – – – – –



Jesse Hawryliw- Letendre, 27, of High Prairie, was fined $1,000 after pleading guilty to driving while disqualified.

Court heard his common law wife was driving near Nampa when she got tired and asked him to drive, duty counsel Harry Jong said.

It was almost enough to give Hawryliw- Letendre a break from the judge.

“You got a deal,” Judge Shynkar said.

“I tell people in court that when you drive when you’re prohibited, you go to jail.”



– – – – – – –



Julienne Rose Grey, 35, of High Prairie, was sentenced to probation for six months after pleading no contest to shoplifting under $5,000.

Grey took some food from Freson Bros. in High Prairie on Dec. 9 and didn’t pay for it.

“She had a basket full of groceries and ran out of the store,” Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson told court.

“The goods were never recovered,” he added.

Duty counsel Harry Jong spoke for Grey in court and offered an apology saying she was drunk.

Court heard that Grey is banned from Freson Bros. for the next six months.



– – – – – – –



Ashley Nicole Faichney, 35 of Sucker Creek, was placed on probation for six months after pleading guilty to assault.

Court heard the accused punched a woman outside the High Prairie Municipal Library on Nov. 30, 2018, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson told court.

Faichney was angry at the women for posting Facebook entries about her, “name-calling on Facebook”, duty counsel Harry Jong said.

Faicheny told police, “but they did nothing about it” so she took matters into her own hands after walking by the library and seeing the other woman.

Faichney was also ordered to have no contact with the other woman.



– – – – – – –



Samuel Edward Houle, 51, of Boyer River, was handed a global sentence of 12 days after pleading guilty to shoplifting under $5,000, breaching conditions, and failing to appear in court.

However, Houle was released after being given credit for time served in Peace River Correctional Centre.

Houle stole clothing and items from Field’s store in High Prairie valued at $255.50 on Nov 22, said Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson.

Houle took a woman’s parka, boots, shoes, gloves, Chunky soup, peanut butter and shampoo.

“They were recovered shortly therefore,” said Hudson.

Houle wanted some food when he arrived in town, explained duty counsel Harry Jong.

“He wanted some food and he got more than he bargained for.”

The breach charge arose from the theft because Houle was on court orders to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.