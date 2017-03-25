Court Docket – Woman clogs toilet at police station

H.P. court docket

March 13, 2017

Judge M.B. Golden

A woman from Atikameg will spend almost three more weeks in jail for breaching court orders.

Amy Lea Thunder, was handed a global sentence of 30 days after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court March 13 to failing to comply with an undertaking, and for breaching probation.

Thunder was given credit for 12 days already served.

Court heard that Thunder broke separate orders to abstain from consuming alcohol while she was at a residence causing problems on March 6, said Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett.

While she was in cells at the High Prairie RCMP detachment, she tried to flush some of her clothing down the toilet. A plumber was called and repairs were $147.

“Under these circumstances, there will be a restitution order,” said Judge M.B. Golden.

Thunder plans to take treatment for her alcohol addiction, said her lawyer, Allan Crawford.

“She says she does have a drinking problem,” Crawford said.

Blaine Richard Roberts, 24, was fined $1,300, plus a victim fine surcharge of $390, after pleading guilty to care and control of a vehicle over 80 mg.

Roberts was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked by ATB in High Prairie with the motor running Dec. 11, Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett told court.

When police approached the vehicle, Roberts showed signs of being impaired and then “he ran away”, Linett added.

Breath samples recorded levels of 140 and 130 mg.

“He knew he was probably over [the legal limit], he was scared when the police approached him, so he ran,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

“He admitted he doesn’t have a licence.”

Clinton John Belesky, 37, of the High Prairie area, was fined $1,300, plus a victim fine surcharge of $390, after pleading guilty to care and control of a vehicle over 80 mg.

Court heard he was in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in a ditch along Range Road 181 and Gilwood Road on Jan. 13, 2017.

When police began to talk to the driver his speech was slurred, said Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett.

His breath samples were 140 and 130 mg.

Belesky was also suspended from driving for one year.

Gerald M. Giroux was fined $345 for driving while disqualified.

He was driving while suspended for one year on a charge of driving with an alcohol content exceeding 80 mg.

“As a result, your licence will be suspended a further six months,” said Judge M.B. Golden.