Court Docket – Racial slurs hurtful to peace officers – judge

H.P. court docket

Aug. 28, 2016

Judge G.W. Paul

An Atikameg man stating racial slurs to a police officer will dig deep into his pockets to pay the penalty.

Ian Russell Grey, 38, was fined $1,000, plus a $300 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court Aug. 29 to uttering threats causing death.

Grey was also fined $300, plus a $90 surcharge, for failing to appear in court for trial.

Court heard police were at a residence on another call when Grey was intoxicated. He became aggressive with officers, Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett said.

“He told the officers that ‘the next time I see you I’m going to run you over with my logging truck,’” said Linett.

Grey also stated racial slurs toward the officers, though they were not disclosed to court.

“He feels discouraged for saying that,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

Grey was warned.

“Racial slurs are very hurtful to the officers,” said Judge G.W. Paul.

Jong said Grey admitted he should have simply complied with police.

– – – – – – – – –

Jordan Brett Knott, 26, of Duncan First Nation, was fined $1,000, plus a $300 victim fine surcharge, for assaulting a peace officer and $300, plus a $90 surcharge, for failing to comply with an undertaking.

Knott assaulted a High Prairie RCMP peace officer while in custody after a traffic stop on July 16, Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett told court.

Intoxicated and highly emotional, Knott was being taken into custody as a passenger when he struggled with police.

He kicked the officer in the chest, shoulder area, and head, Linett said.

“Jail is in your future if you can’t stop drinking,” said Judge G.W. Paul.

“You know you can’t drink [under your order].”

Knott recalled pushing the officer, duty counsel Harry Jong said.

“He doesn’t feel very good about himself, and says I was stupid, I was dumb.”

– – – – – – – – –

Dion Robert Davis, 33, was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with full credit for time served, after pleading guilty to aassault.

Faust RCMP received a report from a woman on Aug. 23, that she was assaulted by her boyfriend the previous week, Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett told court.

No injuries were reported.

“You can’t do this,” said Judge G.W. Paul.

“Don’t push your girlfriend, your wife … ” he added.

Noting that sentences for domestic assault are stiff, he reminded the accused of future charges.

“Next time you’ll probably get 30 days, 60, 90,” Judge Paul said.

– – – – – – – – –

Darrell Lee Craig Ward, 43, of Slave Lake, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, with credit for nine days served, after pleading guilty to uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

Ward threatened his former common-law wife on May 8 by saying he would kill her if she was with her new boyfriend.

“These threats have to be taken seriously,” Judge G.W. Paul said. “I can’t begin to count the number of assault charges on your record.”

Ward had not taken his prescribed medication before the incident.

“You know you need your medications,” Judge Paul said.

– – – – – – – – –

Arthur B. Calahaisen, 32, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with credit for 12 days served, after pleading guilty to breach of probation.

After moving to Edmonton, he failed to report to his probation officer as required.

Calahaisen said he did not know the phone number for his probation officer.

– – – – – – – – –

Conrad James Letendre, 18, of Gift Lake, was fined $1,000, plus a $300 victim fine surcharge, for driving with alcohol over the legal limit of .08 mg.

He recorded breath samples of .120 mg, said Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett.

Letendre was also handed a driving suspension of one year.

– – – – – – – – –

Heather Emard, 25, was fined $1,000, plus a $300 victim fine surcharge, for driving with alcohol over the legal limit of .08 mg.

She recorded a low reading of .90 mg on July 24.

Emard was also suspended from driving for one year.

– – – – – – – – –

Tyson Thomas, 18, of High Prairie, was fined $200, plus a $60 victim fine surcharge, for mischief to property.

He was inside the cab of a truck in High Prairie intoxicated with friends who had entered it unauthorized.

“They knew they had no permission being in the vehicle,” said Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett.

Thomas was in a black-out state because he had so much to drink, duty counsel Harry Jong said.

“Don’t go drinking and doing stuff like this,” said Judge Paul.

– – – – – – – – –

Kenneth Robert Lauck was fined $200, plus a $60 victim fine surcharge, for breach of probation.

Lauck failed to complete his counseling courses for anger management as ordered by his probation officer.

“You were given a list of courses to complete and you didn’t complete them,” Judge Paul said.

– – – – – – – – –

Quinten Lee Carifelle, 26, was fined $100, plus a $30 victim fine surcharge, for possession of a controlled substance.

Police found 3.5 grams of marijuana on his person on June 2, Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett said.

“He told police he had just purchased it for another individual,” he added.

Judge G.W. Paul reminded Carifelle that possession of marijuana is still against the law although Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues efforts to legalize it.

“It is still illegal, even though the government is still working on it,” he said.