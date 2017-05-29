Court Docket – Previous record makes judge take notice

H.P. court docket

May 15, 2017

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A middle-age man has lost his privilege on the road for a few years after another conviction of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Allan Thomas King, 54, was sentenced to 120 days in jail after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court May 15 to driving a vehicle with an alcohol content exceeding 80 mg.

“You’re prohibited from operating a vehicle for the next three years, Judge D.R. Shynkar said.

“I take into account your previous record; the minimum sentence is 120 days.”

King was stopped by a High Prairie RCMP on March 19 after he was observed swerving and crossing the centre line, Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett told court.

The driver did not connect with the officer.

“Mr. King would not make eye contact with the officer,” Linett said.

The officer also detected a heavy odour of alcohol inside the vehicle.

Breath samples recorded readings of 150 mg and 140 mg.

“Unfortunately, he’s had a number of convictions of driving with alcohol, the last one in 2009,” said duty counsel Dallas Gelineau.

– – – – – – – – –

Brendan A. Laboucan, 28, of Atikameg, was sentenced to 10 days concurrent for unlawfully being in a dwelling place, and failing to comply with conditions.

He was given credit for five days served.

After he is released from prison, he will serve probation for nine months, and ordered to take treatment for alcohol.

Laboucan was at his brother’s residence when his brother’s girlfriend phoned police to report the accused was making threats.

“She said he threatened to harm her and she was afraid for her life,” said Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett.

Laboucan was also intoxicated at the time, thereby breaching a court order to abstain from alcohol.

Further, he was ordered to have no contact with the female victim.

“He was unhappy with his brother and brother’s girlfriend, and he was inebriated,” said Judge D.R. Shynkar.

Duty counsel Dallas Gelineau told court he was upset when he suspected his brother may be on drugs, which was not the case.

The female victim is the common law spouse of Laboucan’s brother, he added.

“Unless you’re absolutely stone cold sober, you shouldn’t give people advice,” said the judge.

Court heard Labou- can entered a house where he was not entitled to be, Gelineau said.

Nearing the end of his sentence, the accused told the judge he is determined to get on the track to recovery.

“I’m trying my best to resist alcohol,” said Laboucan.

It is his intention to take alcohol treatment.

“He acknowledges he is an alcoholic,” said Gelineau.

Laboucan told court he has already made arrangements to attend residential treatment.

– – – – – – – – –

Ernest John Patenaude was fined $345 after pleading guilty to driving while unauthorized.

“You can’t drive unless you have your licence,” said Judge D.R. Shynkar.