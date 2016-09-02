Court Docket – Prescriptions pills a problem in community

H.P. court docket

Aug. 22, 2016

Judge G.W. Paul

A man carrying Tylenol pills and driving illegally will spend another five weeks in jail.

Jared Allan Calliou was sentenced concurrently each to 45 days in prison for operating a vehicle while disqualified and for failing to stop for police, when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Aug. 22.

Credited for serving nine days, he was also fined $500, plus a $120 surcharge, for possession of an illegal substance.

Calliou was in possession of 14 Tylenol pills near The Bargain Shop. Each pill has a street value of $4 says federal Crown Cameron McCoy.

“It’s a prescription pill, which is a problem in this community,” McCoy says.

Calliou was also suspended from driving for three years.

*******

Lynette Grace Grey, 30, of Atikameg, was handed a global sentence of 30 days in jail for mischief to property and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

While at a residence at night, she smashed the window of the bedroom where children were sleeping, the provincial Crown counsel Haydn Shook says.

“This is aggravating by the fact that you breached your promises,” Judge G.W. Paul says.

She was at the residence against court order, and not keeping the peace.

Grey was also intoxicated at the time.

“She acknowledges she has a problem with alcohol, and she wants to go to an alcohol treatment centre,” duty counsel Harry Jong says.

*******

Robert Walker, 54, of Faust, was fined $1,000, plus a $300 surcharge, for driving a vehicle over the legal limit of alcohol of .08 milligrams.

“It’s a big mistake and you will live the consequences,” Paul says.

Walker was observed driving on Highway 2 east of Driftpile on July 7 by an officer of Lake- shore Regional Police Service when he crossed over the centre line, the Crown says.

“He admitted he had four beers.”

Walker registered a reading of 140 milligrams,

As a result of the charge, he was also suspended from driving for one year.

*******

Albert Francis Badger, 29, of Gift Lake, was fined $1,000, plus a $300 surcharge, for driving a vehicle over the legal limit of alcohol of .08 milligrams.

He was caught by Fox Creek on June 18, says the Crown.

“Too many people drink and drive,” Paul says.

Badger recorded breath samples of 120 and was also suspended from driving for one year.

*******

Sheila Noskiye, 38, was fined $200, plus a $60 surcharge, for failing to comply with an undertaking.

Noskiye was with a man named in a no-contact order, the Crown says.

“She lives with this guy she’s not supposed to be with,” duty counsel Jong says.

*******

Nathan S. Lang- Okemow, 24, of Sucker Creek, was fined $230 for driving a vehicle while unauthorized.

“Go out and get your licence before you drive, Paul says.

Lang-Okemow has not had a driver’s licence in his life, says Cheryl Kachuk, criminal courtworker for Native Counseling Services of Alberta.