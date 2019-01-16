Court Docket – New Year’s drink leads to domestic assault

H.P court docket

Jan. 7, 2019

Judge G.W. Paul

A young Driftpile man will spend the next month behind bars after assaulting his female spouse.

Desmond Larry Giroux, 29, was sentenced to 30 days after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court Jan. 7 to assault and failing to comply with probation.

“When it is domestic [assault], jail is a proper response,” Judge G.W. Paul said during sentencing.

“Thirty days is on the low end.”

Giroux did not receive any credit for time served, added Judge Paul, because of the short sentence. The accused served seven days in custody. Judge Paul agreed on the sentence suggested during a joint submission by Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu and duty counsel Harry Jong.

Court heard Giroux breached an order to have no contact with his spouse when the incident occurred Jan. 1 about 3:49 a.m., Serge Eta-Ndu said.

“He punched her left side of her face and shoulder. Then he grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the ground.”

Both the accused and the victim celebrated New Year’s that night, Jong told court.

“They were consuming alcohol, he saw the police and he ran out of the house,” he added.

“He says he was intoxicated at the time and couldn’t remember what happened.”

Giroux visited after she invited him to visit his children, Jong added.

The judge warned Giroux to control himself or face stronger consequences.

“If you assault her again, hope you don’t come before me [in court], Judge Paul said.



– – – – – – –



Greg Glen Auger Junior, 28, of Gift Lake, was fined $1,400 after pleading guilty to seven charges that included several breaches and failing to appear in court.

“Stop doing all this stupid crap,” Judge G.W. Paul said during sentencing.

“That’s what it is.”

Auger was fined $200 each on seven charges, including two charges for failing to report to a probation officer, no contact orders, two counts of failing to appear, and single counts of breach of conditions, failing to comply with an undertaking and mischief with damage.

Court heard the mischief charge arose after he broke a screen door at a residence in Atikameg.

“He’s happy, he’s cleaning up charges that go back two years,” his lawyer, Harry Jong, said.

Auger was sentenced to 14 days, time served, for breach of probation after failing to report to a probation officer. He was also sentenced to 10 days jail, time served, for breach of conditions for no contact. Breaches included no contact and failing to report to a probation officer.

Court heard Auger was under an order to have no contact with his female spouse.

However, he still wants to see his children.

“He says she does text him to come over and he goes,” Jong said.

“He says I have to visit my kids once in a while.”

Judge Paul ordered Auger to pay the fines by Sept. 30.



– – – – – – –



Joshua Jordon Laboucan, 21, of Atikameg, was fined $1,000 after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

Laboucan was stopped in August 2018 at Atikameg by High Prairie RCMP, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.

“An officer suspected he was impaired,” Eta-Ndu added.

The accusation became evident when police stopped him and gave him initial tests.

“He had difficulty walking,” Eta-Ndu said.

Laboucan recorded breath samples of 100 mg and 90 mg.

“Readings were extremely low,” Judge G.W. Paul noted.

Court heard it was Laboucan’s his first impaired driving charge and he had no criminal record.

Laboucan was at his brother’s place drinking, said duty counsel Jong.

“He decided to go drive home and then the police stopped him. He says it was a foolish thing to do.”



– – – – – – –



Jayne Marie Roberts, 46, of High Prairie, was fined $200 after pleading guilty to breach of conditions.

She contacted a designated person against court order to have no contact, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu told court.

“No contact means no contact, period,” Judge G.W. Paul said.

Roberts communicated messages by text on several incidents, the Crown added.

“She now knows no contact means not even a text,” her lawyer, Harry Jong, said.

“No contact was made in person or by speech, just electronically,” he added.

Roberts spent two days in jail for the incident.

Paul says the fine could have been higher, but credited her with time served in custody.