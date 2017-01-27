Court Docket – Man pays price for threatening witness

H.P. court docket

Jan. 16, 2017

Judge J.K. Sihra

A Sucker Creek man will spend another few weeks behind bars after pleading guilty to various charges including assault and mischief to property.

Johnny Lee Calliou, 30, was sentenced to 65 days in jail, with credit for 38 days served, when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Jan. 16.

After Calliou completes the balance of 27 days in Peace River Correctional Centre, he will be on probation for 15 months.

“With alcohol and anger management issues, it leads to a longer term of probation,” Judge J.K. Sihra said.

Calliou assaulted his girlfriend at home on Dec. 4 when he punched and choked her, resulting in a bloody nose, said Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett.

Calliou became upset since it was the day before his trial with her as a witness against him.

A guilty plea of intimidating a witness was also part of his global sentence.

Linette alleged that Calliou said, “You better not show up in court.”

“She felt intimidated by his behaviour.”

Her cell phone was also damaged in the incident.

Calliou’s actions also led to a charge of failing to comply with an undertaking, to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

“He says he’s remorseful and sorry for what he did,” said his lawyer, Harry Jong.

“He realizes he has an alcohol and anger management problem and he plans to enter treatment.”

Calliou was also handed a lifetime ban for prohibited and restrictive firearms, and another weapons ban for 10 years.

During his probation, Calliou is banned from being in any contact with the victim, not within 200 metres of her home or workplace, and required to abstain from alcohol or illicit drugs, and take treatment for alcohol and anger management.

– – – – – – – – –

Mason Allen, Beau- dry, 23, of Peavine, was sentenced to 13 days in jail, with credit for 13 days served, after pleading guilty to breach of conditions.

Beaudry breached an order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Court heard that Beaudry punched holes in a wall and threw a chair into a glass patio door at his home on Dec. 27, said Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett.

Beaudry was also sentenced to probation for 15 months, with orders to abstain from alcohol and illicit drugs, take treatment for the same, and domestic violence and anger management. He was also placed on a curfew from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. seven days a week.

“He says he had a bad Christmas,” said Linett.

Court heard that Beaudry has changed since the incident.

“He is no longer a threat,” said Linett. “He wants to be a better person.”

– – – – – – – – –

Russell Joseph Will- ier, 66, of Sucker Creek, was fined $800 under the Wildlife Act after pleading guilty to edible flesh wasting and $400 for unauthorized hunting.

Fines were recommended in a joint submission from the Crown and his lawyer, Harry Jong.

While hunting on Oct. 15, 2015 on Crown land, Willier shot a moose that wandered onto private land where he partially gutted it, Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett told court.

Willier was hunting along East Prairie River northeast of High Prairie.

Jong says Willier’s Treaty rights were not in effect at the time.

“Fish and Wildlife says that if he goes onto private land, his Treaty rights [for that purpose] end,” Jong said.

– – – – – – – – –

Kyle Bellerose, 30, of Edmonton, was fined $550, plus a $165 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to mischief and damage under $5,000.

Court heard he damaged the front door of his father’s house on Nov. 5 while entering the home, said Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett.

Bellerose was intoxicated at the time. When he asked his father for money he was told to leave, duty counsel Harry Jong said.

“There are consequences for what you do. He says he remorseful.”

Court heard that Bellerose plans to repair the damages.

– – – – – – – – –

Amy Lea Thunder, 34, of Sucker Creek, was sentenced to 12 days in jail, with credit for six days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of a failing to comply with an undertaking.

Thunder breached two undertakings by being intoxicated at a High Prairie residence on Jan. 13, said Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett.

“She’s on four sets of undertakings,” he added.

Thunder told court through duty counsel Harry Jong that she was stressed out that day.

“She says it was just a bad day and she has learned her lesson,” Jong said.

“She says she wants to get treatment for alcohol and parenting.”

– – – – – – – – –

Linda Marie Chali- foux, 31, of Driftpile, was fined $300, plus a $90 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to failing to appear in court as promised.

Even though it was a trial date, she did not have a means of transportation, said Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett.

Chalifoux was charged under a provincial ticket, not under the Criminal Code, which imposes custody for failing to attend a trial.

“She made efforts to attend,” said Linett.