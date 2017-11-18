Court Docket – Judges lashes out at regional drug trade

H.P. court docket

Nov. 6, 2017

Judge G.W. Paul

People active in the local drug trade were given a harsh message by a provincial court judge in High Prairie.

“Drugs that float around this region is a problem,” Judge G.W. Paul said in High Prairie provincial court Nov. 6.

“This is a small town and it’s a horrible thing.”

His comments were made after he noted that 19 people on the docket faced drug charges.

“Every one of them is connected to the drug trade,” Judge Paul said.

“The message doesn’t seem to matter for those people, you can’t use illicit drugs.”

Charles Marvin New, of Faust, was fined $500, plus a victim fine surcharge of $150, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance, and $300, plus a $90 surcharge, for failing to comply with conditions.

“Go and get some treatment,” Judge Paul said during sentencing.

“Others are going to hear the same message,” he added.

Court heard that police discovered five codeine tablets in New’s possession at a residence in Faust on Nov. 3, federal Crown prosecutor Cameron McCoy said.

Packaging materials, hash oils and a pipe were also discovered.

“The amount of drugs is a problem in the area and the problem itself is a sentencing factor,” McCoy said.

New was already on condition to not possess or consume illicit drugs.

– – – – – – – —

Kayla Lynn Laboucan, 27, of Atikameg, was fined $200, plus a $60 victim fine surcharge, each on three counts of possession of a controlled substance after entering guilty pleas.

Police discovered two grams of cocaine, a bottle of an undetermined number of prescription drugs, and a small amount of marijuana on her person while she was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by police on Nov. 3, federal Crown prosecutor Cam McCoy said.

Laboucan also pleaded guilty to breaching conditions when she failed to take treatment for drugs and alcohol.

As a result, she will serve the remaining time of her conditional sentence order in a penal institution, rather than in the community.

“She has lined up a treatment program,” lawyer Harry Jong said.

“Her addictions got the better of her.”

Laboucan has 54 days left to serve, provincial Crown prosecutor Haydn Shook told court.

– – – – – – – – –

Anthony Thomas, 21, of High Prairie, was fined $500, plus a $150 victim fine surcharge, each on two counts of failing to comply with conditions.

Thomas was in the presence of his common law wife against court order, and failed to report to High Prairie RCMP regularly as required, Crown prosecutor Hadyn Shook said.

“Your record shows you fail to comply with court orders,” Judge G.W. Paul said.

Duty counsel Harry Jong told court that Thomas was at his residence when his common law arrived.

During sentencing, Thomas was further advised he could have easily avoided the situation.

“If you had walked away, you wouldn’t have breached,” Judge Paul said.

– – – – – – – – –

Russel Cardinal, of Edmonton, was fined $400, plus a $120 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to resisting a peace officer.

Court was told that Cardinal attempted to bite a High Prairie RCMP constable while being apprehended. He also kicked at the door while inside, Crown prosecutor Hadyn Shook said.

Cardinal was intoxicated at the time, duty counsel Harry Jong advised court.

Judge G.W. Paul appreciated Cardinal’s decision to plead guilty at an early opportunity.

“You have taken responsibility and I give you credit for that,” he said.

– – – – – – – – –

James P. Van Der Aa was fined $400, plus a $120 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to mischief causing damage.

He broke a window after a dispute with his common law at a residence while he was intoxicated, said Crown prosecutor Hadyn Shook.

“I slammed a door and a window broke,” Van Der Aa admitted in court.

Judge G.W. Paul advised him to improve his behaviour, to not drink and control his anger.

– – – – – – – – –

Mazim Mohamed Zallum, 39, of High Prairie, was sentenced to 15 days in jail, with credit for 12 days already served, for breach of probation.

Zallum failed to report to a probation officer on Aug. 24, Crown prosecutor Hadyn Shook said, which breached orders.

“His record is wrought with breaches,” he added.

Duty counsel Harry Jong said Zallum was in Kamloops fighting fires on that date.

– – – – – – – – –

Amanda D. Courtoreille was fined $310 for driving a vehicle without a valid operator’s licence.

– – – – – – – – –

Jacob L. Thompson was fined $230 for not producing his insurance documents for police when he was requested.

– – – – – – – – –

Marvin Joseph Belcourt was fined $230 for unlawful possession of alcohol.

– – – – – – – – –

Clayton Colin Badger was fined $115 for unlawful consumption of alcohol.