Court Docket – Judge scolds woman for criminal actions

H.P. court docket

Monday, July 10

Judge G.W. Paul

An Atikameg woman will continue her criminal ways until she deals with her alcohol problem, said a High Prairie provincial court judge July 10.

Judge G.W. Paul told Rhoda Michelle Thunder, 38, during sentencing that she will be in and out of the jail until she changes her behaviour.

Thunder appeared in court and pleaded guilty to failing to comply with an undertaking after being caught by police drunk.

Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett told court the charge arose July 9 after police saw Thunder in a parking lot at a High Prairie grocery store.

“She was displaying signs of intoxication,” said Linett.

Thunder was charged, then placed in cells until sober.

Bruce Maunder appeared in court as duty counsel to speak for Thunder. He said Thunder realizes her alcohol problem and has shown interest in taking a 28-day treatment program.

“She knows the difficult she has with alcohol. She should never have signed the document [court order],” said Maunder.

Judge Paul agreed.

“Rhoda, you know the problem you have with alcohol. You can’t hide from it. You have to admit it. You have to stand up and take treatment.”

Thunder has a home in Atikameg which prompted Judge Paul to tell her to “stay home”.

“Why do you come to town?”

Thunder was sentenced to 14 days in jail and received some free advice from the judge in regard to taking treatment.

“Take this time to reach out to hem,” he said.

Thunder was also fined $230 including victim fine surcharge or five days in lieu for drinking in public. Time to pay was waived since the sentence was concurrent to the other charge.

– – – – – – – – –

A Peavine man whose personality changes drastically when drinking was fined $1,040 after appearing in court for sentencing on a charge of assault.

Carl Cunningham, 49, was granted time to pay until Jan. 15, 2018. The fine included victim fine surcharge.

Court was first presented with a victim impact statement from the victim before sentencing.

Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett first noted the victim received a chipped tooth. He added while Cunningham only intended to push the victim, but an injury did result.

Duty counsel lawyer Bruce Maunder told court Cunningham has since secured a job in Grande Prairie and tried to remain sober since the incident. He added his client could do probation and treatment, if required.

However, court also noted that Cunningham was so drunk he could not remember the incident, and that he had a related criminal record.

Judge G.W. Paul was not impressed.

“When goes through your head when you drink?” he asked Cunningham. “When you get in trouble, it’s because of alcohol. When you drink your personality changes.”

Judge Paul noted the early guilty plea, but was still concerned.

“You are 49 years of age…address the alcohol issue.”

– – – – – – – – –

A High Prairie man stood up in court and freely admitted his guilt on a charge of drunk driving.

Charles Gargan, 24, appeared without counsel and took no issue with the facts presented by court.

Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett told court Gargan was charged May 27 near the High Prairie Royal Bank after police acted on a complaint. After his arrest, Gargan provided the lowest of two blood alcohol samples at .140.

Gargan, who is employed and single, had no criminal record.

“Big mistake?” asked Judge G.W. Paul.

“Yes,” replied Gargan, who appeared in court the first time to answer to the charge.

Judge Paul fined Gargan $1,300 including victim fine surcharge and prohibited him from driving for one year. Gargan was granted the right to apply for the Interlock device after three months.

Time to pay was granted to Jan. 18, 2018.

– – – – – – – – –

A woman who barely blew over the legal limit was convicted of drunk driving after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court July 10.

Deanna Lynn Gram- mer, 42, of High Prairie, was stopped by police while on patrol on April 11, court heard.

“She smelled of liquor and her eyes were glossy,” said Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett.

She provided two blood alcohol samples, the lowest being 0.90, just over the legal limit 0.80.

Court heard Grammer’s last drunk driving conviction was over 10 years ago in 2006.

Lawyer Harry Jong appeared in court to speak for Grammer. He said she works as a cook and plans to further her cooking skills with additional education.

Judge G.W. Paul noted the readings.

“The readings are very, very low,” he said.

He prohibited Grammer from driving for one year and fined her $1,300 including victim fine surcharge.

Time to pay was granted to March 15, 2018.

Grammer was given permission to apply for the Interlock device after three months.

– – – – – – – – –

A temporary lapse in judge has cost a High Prairie woman a small fine.

Jessica Louise Zatko, 19, appeared in High Prairie provincial court July 10 and pleaded guilty to breach of conditions.

Court heard that on March 27, Zatko was placed on six months probation and given a suspended sentence for her role in a stolen vehicle matter. At the time, she pleaded guilty to possession of stolen property after she and a man stole a vehicle and were caught by police near Grande Prairie.

“She was aware the vehicle was stolen,” said her lawyer, Harry Jong.

Zatko was also ordered to complete 30 hours of community service work in addition to the probation and ordered to pay a $200 victim fine surcharge by May 30.

One of the conditions of Zatko’s release was that she cannot be in any vehicle unless the registered owner is also in the vehicle.

However, Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett told court Zatko was later found in a vehicle owned by her mother, who was not present. The date was not disclosed.

“It was actually her mother’s,” said Jong, who again appeared in court to speak for Zatko. He added Zatko simply forgot about the order.

Judge G.W. Paul appeared to be on the verge of a discharge but decided against.

“You’re 19. Abide by your promises and you won’t be back here,” he advised.

Judge Paul fined Zatko $130 including victim fine surcharge with time to pay granted to Dec. 15.

– – – – – – – – –

Dakota Wallace Gervais was fined $260 including victim fine surcharge after pleading guilty to breach of conditions.

Gervais was charged after breaking his curfew order issued April 25, 2015, Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett told court. Police discovered Gervais went to Grande Prairie and did not return home by his 8 p.m. order.

“I got held up in traffic,” said Gervais.

Time to pay the fine was granted to Aug. 15.