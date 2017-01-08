Court Docket – Jan.4, 2017

H.P. court docket

Dec. 19, 2016

Judge J.K. Sihra

A young man from Sunset House will pay a hefty fine after being convicted of his first impaired charge.

Douglas Daniel Dubois, 20, was fined $1,300, plus a victim fine surcharge of $390, for impaired care and control of a vehicle when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Dec. 19. He was also automatically suspended from driving for one year.

Dubois was in his vehicle parked in High Prairie at the Sports Palace on July 15 when police investigated, said Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich.

“He was laying in the back seat asleep.”

When police tested his breath, his sample read 180 mg, more than twice the legal limit of 80 mg.

“He says he got into an argument with his girlfriend and it started to get heated so he got into his car and left,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

* * * * * * * * * * *

Kenneth Robert Lauck, 38, of High Prairie, was given a global sentence of 60 days after pleading guilty to two counts of assault and one charge of careless use of firearms.

He was given full credit for time served.

“It was a domestic dispute, and involved a young child,” Judge J.K. Sihra said.

However the five year-old daughter was not part of the incident.

During the dispute, Lauck initially pushed his common law wife and then grabbed her and her 23-year-old daughter by their necks. Both sustained injuries of bruising and scratches.

Lauck was also given a three-year common law peace bond and to have no contact with the victims.

He also grabbed a gun and said, “I got to kill all the cops,” the Crown said.

While he was banned for possessing or using firearms for five years, he clarified that the gun was not his, but belongs to this common law wife.

Court heard the firearms were registered in her name.