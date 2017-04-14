Court Docket – Impaired driver suspended for 3 years

H.P. court docket

April 3, 2017

Judge J.R. McIntosh

A 36-year-old Joussard man will spend four months in jail for drunk driving while he was extremely intoxicated.

“I don’t remember anything, I was so drunk,” Cunningham said.

Court heard he was driving along Highway 2 in a dangerous way and at high speeds Aug 28, 2016 when he was reported by another motorist to Faust RCMP, said Crown prosecutor Haydn Shook. The report described Cunningham as an “erratic driver swerving all over the road and into ditches”.

“The caller believed that the driver could have killed someone,” Shook said.

The caller attempted to keep up with the driver, but could not, as the accused approached speeds of 145 km/hr for 40 km before ending up in a ditch near Joussard where he got stuck.

When the caller approached the vehicle, the witness observed the driver with glossy eyes and slurred speech and open liquor inside the vehicle.

The accused fled the scene and was arrested by police the following day.

“You were so drunk, you can’t remember is an aggravating factor,” Judge J.R. McIntosh said.

“You could have killed yourself or someone else.”

A heavier sentence was handed down, since the incident was his third conviction related to impaired driving. Cunningham was suspended from driving for three years.

– – – – – – – – –

Peter Douglas Chalifoux, 48, of High Prairie, was fined $1,500, plus a $450 victim fine surcharge, for driving a vehicle with an alcohol content exceeding 80 mg.

He was stopped by High Prairie RCMP at a random check on Feb. 17 and showed signs of being intoxicated. His breath samples indicated a reading of 140 mg, Crown prosecutor Hadyn Shook said.

“You’re at an age where you should be more responsible,” said Judge J.R. McIntosh.

Chalifoux was also suspended from driving any motorized vehicle for one year.

– – – – – – – – –

Tammy Vicky Davis, 45, of Driftpile, was fined $1,100, plus a victim fine surcharge of $330, after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with an alcohol content exceed 80 mg.

Breath samples registered 120 mg after she was stopped by Lakeshore Regional Police Service east of Driftpile on March 5, court heard.

Police observed her driving and crossing over the centre and side lines.

– – – – – – – – –

David L. Anderson, 27, of Slave Lake, was sentenced to 45 days in jail after pleading guilty to breach of probation.

He was given credit for days already served in the Peace River Correctional Centre.

Anderson was found passed out in a local hotel lobby and later admitted to being intoxicated.

Anderson was ordered not to consume alcohol outside his residence, Crown prosecutor Hadyn Shook said.

“Most of your problems are related to alcohol,” said Judge J.R. McIntosh. “You need to resolve that.”

Duty counsel Harry Jong added that Anderson has taken steps to take treatment.

– – – – – – – – –

Robert Stacey Davidson, 38, of Driftpile, was fined $920 for driving while unauthorized.

Also, his driver’s licence was suspended a further six months.

Duty counsel Harry Jong told court that Davidson was suspended for driving while unauthorized. That came when he was in arrears of child support payments.

“If you’re not allowed to drive, you can’t drive,” said Judge J.R. McIntosh.

“Police officers are going to start taking notice of you and send you to jail.

“It’s a serious offence to drive while unauthorized.”

– – – – – – – – –

Erwin Ronald Naistus, 44, of Atikameg, was fined $575 after pleading guilty to driving while unauthorized.

As a passenger in a vehicle, he was asked by the driver to take over behind the wheel when the roads were icy, duty counsel Harry Jong said.

However, Naistus was suspended for impaired driving, Crown prosecutor Hadyn Shook said.

Naistus’ driver’s licence was suspended a further six months.

– – – – – – – – –

Gordon P. Courtoreille, 52, of Kinuso, was fined $345 for driving while unauthorized.

“His sister was feeling ill and didn’t want to drive to the hospital, so he drove her to Slave Lake and on the way back, he got stopped by police,” said duty counsel Harry Jong.

Judge J.R. McIntosh suspended his driver’s licence a further six months.

– – – – – – – – –

Jai Margeurite Sandor, 45, of High Prairie, was fined $260, plus a $40 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to unnecessary noise, thus breaking a Town of High Prairie noise bylaw.

Facing three tickets, she refused to turn down her music in the late-night hours of Feb. 23-24, said town lawyer, Harry Jong.

“I’m sure someone your age should know better and turn down the music, and not with three warnings,” said Judge J.R. McIntosh.