Court Docket – Grandmother wants to change life of crime

H.P. court docket

Feb. 6, 2017

Judge G.W. Paul

An Atikameg women who recently became a grandmother, will spend 10 more weeks behind bars on theft and mischief charges.

Rhoda Michelle Thunder, 36, was sentenced to serve 71 more days after pleading guilty to theft under $5,000, mischief to property, and breaching conditions after appearing in High Prairie provincial court Feb. 6.

“Your problem is alcohol,” said Judge G.W. Paul, who noted her lengthy criminal record.

“The only person who can do anything about it is you.”

Thunder was sentenced to 30 days, with credit for three days served, for theft under $5,000.

Court heard she stole a bottle of whiskey valued at $8 on Jan. 14 from High Prairie Liquor Depot, where she is prohibited, Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett told court.

Thunder was handed the same sentence consecutively for mischief to property after she broke a door at a store in Atikameg on Jan. 27.

She was also sentenced consecutively to 30 days jail, with credit for 13 days, on two counts of failing to comply with conditions.

Court heard that Thunder breached her conditions to abstain from alcohol when she was intoxicated.

“There’s no doubt, she has a long record,” duty counsel Harry Jong said, noting that she recently became a grandmother and wants to change her life.

– – – – – – – – –

Brent Edward Lowe, 28, of High Prairie, was handed a global sentence of 60 days in jail, with credit for 20 days served, after pleading guilty to assault, uttering threats of bodily harm, and breach of probation.

Lowe was intoxicated inside a residence with his common law wife and her female friend on Jan. 25 when the incident occurred.

Court heard the accused threatened to kick in the head of the female victim and also broke her cell phone, Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett told court.

As the two women were leaving the home, Lowe pushed one of the women.

Lowe is already on probation with a condition to abstain from consuming alcohol.

“You’re not allowed to drink alcohol,” Judge G.W. Paul said. “You have to live by the rules.”

Lowe admitted his fault for drinking through his lawyer, Harry Jong.

“He says he’s completely ashamed of himself,” said Jong. “He wants to get back with his wife, and his wife wants to get back with him.”

Lowe earned some respect from the judge.

“When you’re clean and sober, you’re probably a decent guy,” he said.

– – – – – – – – –

Ryan Tony Whitehead, 28, was handed a global sentence of 90 days, with credit for 24 days served, after pleading guilty to assault causing bodily harm, mischief to property, and failing to comply with conditions.

Court heard that Whitehead assaulted a female in an Atikameg residence on Jan 21. She sustained a swollen jaw, cuts on the face and the head, said Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett.

“He hit her with a fist and also broke her cell phone,” he added.

The victim says the accused was “agitated and angry”.

Whitehead’s lawyer, Nathaniel Chelick, confirmed the incident was not a domestic situation.

“He takes responsibility for his actions and he is remorseful,” he said.

Whitehead admitted he has a problem with alcohol.

After serving the balance of 66 days, Whitehead will be placed on probation for nine months.

“You have a problem; when you drink, you can’t control your anger,” said Judge G.W. Paul.

Whitehead was ordered to abstain from alcohol, complete counseling or treatment for alcohol and anger management, and to have no communication with the victim.

– – – – – – – – –

Isaias Antonio Aburto, 27, of Yellowknife, was sentenced to probation for nine months after pleading guilty to an assault that occurred Dec. 16, 2015 in the High Prairie area.

“He punched another person in the face in a domestic situation,” said Judge G.W. Paul during sentencing.

Aburto, who appeared in court for sentencing, was punished after the judge read the pre-sentence report.

“He is not generally a trouble maker and has mental health issues,” siad Judge Paul.

Lawyer Harry Jong says it wasn’t a major assault and the accused hasn’t been with the victim for more than one year.

– – – – – – – – –

Dallas Supernault, 21, was fined $1,300, plus a $390 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle with an alcohol content over 80 mg.

When he was stopped by police on Dec. 4, he recorded breath samples of 250 and 240 mg, said Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett.

“You had way too much to drink, that’s three times the legal limit,” said Judge G.W. Paul.

Court heard that Supernault was drinking with friends after a staff Christmas party.

“He overindulged,” said Harry Jong, Supernault’s lawyer.

It was the first driving charge for Supernault, who was also automatically suspended from driving for one year.

– – – – – – – – –

Sidney Keysepapamatao was fined $1,000, plus a $300 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle with an alcohol content excedding 80 mg.

Court heard he was stopped by police in High Prairie on Oct. 27. He submitted a breath sample of 110 mg, said Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett.

“Readings are relatively low,” said Judge G.W. Paul.

Keysepapamatao was also given an automatic suspension of driving a vehicle for one year.

– – – – – – – – –

Jerry Rocky Stewart, 43, of Wabasca, was fined $500, plus a $150 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to failing to comply with an undertaking.

Ordered to abstain from alcohol, he was intoxicated on Nov. 11 in Atikameg with another person, said Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett.

“They stumbled down the road,” he said. “They were so intoxicated, they could hardly stand straight.”

Stewart admits he’s an alcoholic and says it’s time to clean up his life and get treatment, duty counsel Harry Jong told court.

– – – – – – – – –

Laurence R. Travis, 29, of Edmonton, and formerly of High Prairie, was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with credit for 11 days, for failing to comply with conditions.

Court heard that Travis failed to report to a probation office in the two communities to inform officers he changed his residential address.

– – – – – – – – –

Castro A. Evardo, 59, was fined $200, plus a $60 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to failing to comply with orders.

Court heard that Evardo failed to report once a year as required and sign with the Sexual Offender Information Registry of Alberta, said Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett.

Duty counsel Jong told court the accused, originally from the Philippines, had some language issues in understanding the requirements to report and sign at the time.

– – – – – – – – –

Dillon Isaac Giroux was fined $115 for unlawful consumption of alcohol.

Court heard the charge arose when he was intoxicated at Freson Bros. in High Prairie.