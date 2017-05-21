Court Docket – Effort to flee from long arm of law fails

H.P. court docket

May 8, 2017

Judge D.R. Shynkar

It’s never a good idea to run from the law.

It’s a lesson Myron Stephen Bowles, 39, of Faust, learned the hard way after being sent to jail for 90 days in High Prairie provincial court May 8.

Bowles pleaded guilty to evading police, possession of stolen property, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Court heard that Bowles was driving a car stolen from Stony Plain shortly after midnight on May 3, said Crown prosecutor Andre Arseneau. When police tried to stop Bowles on Highway 2, he began evasion manoeuvres by swerving toward the centre line. He turned off onto a side road and crashed into trees at a dead end.

After he fled the car, Bowles was located with the assistance of a police service dog a short time later.

“He knew police were after him,” said duty counsel Harry Jong.

Judge D.R. Shynkar was not impressed.

“Evading police is serious,” he said.

The breach charge resulted when Bowles was seen at a residence, where he was prohibited from being in contact with a named female.

“You can’t have contact with her,” said Judge Shynkar.

Bowles was given credit for nine days served in custody while awaiting his court appearance.

– – – – – – – – –

Shayn Barry Friesen, 43, of Grande Prairie, will be walking for the next year after pleading guilty to refusing to provide police with a breath sample.

He was also automatically suspended from driving for one year.

Friesen was found “motionless in the driver’s seat of a vehicle” parked in High Prairie, Crown prosecutor Andre Arseneau told court.

“The vehicle was running and he was dazed when the officer approached him.”

Friesen was apparently given wrong information about a breathalyzer device.

“He was told by other people not to blow in that machine,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

Court also heard that Friesen was playing it safe.

“I just didn’t want to drive home,” said Friesen, who had no criminal record.

– – – – – – – – –

Freida M. Nahachick was fined $300, plus a $90 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to breach of probation.

“She was directed to take residential alcohol treatment and provide proof that she completed it, and she did not do that,” said Crown prosecutor Andre Arseneau.

Nahachick intended to take treatment, but procrastinated, said Cheryl Kachuk, court worker with Native Counselling Services of Alberta.

Court heard Nahachick was taking care of her mother, who was seriously injured in a motor vehicle collision.

– – – – – – – – –

Carl Cunningham, 48, of Peavine, was fined $200, plus a $60 victim fine surcharge, for failing to comply with an undertaking.

Cunningham was found sleeping in the front seat of a vehicle on Sept. 11, 2016 at Sucker Creek, said Crown prosecutor Andre Arseneau.

However, he was under an order to abstain from consuming alcohol.

“It appeared he was intoxicated,” said Arseneau.

“He says he was at a family wedding with lots of peer pressure to drink,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

– – – – – – – – –

Kenneth Lorne Auger, 37, of Onion Lake, SK, was fined $200, plus a $60 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to breach of probation.

Auger failed to report to the probation officer twice, Crown prosecutor Andre Arseneau told court.

Auger was also sentenced to five days in jail for failing to appear in court. His time served in custody accounted for the sentence.

The charge arose when Auger did not appear in court when ordered.

– – – – – – – – –

Danny Merle Supernault, 34, of Edmonton, was sentenced to five days in jail, with credit for time served, after pleading guilty to resisting a peace officer.

“He was attempting to evade police for outstanding warrants,” said Crown prosecutor Andre Arseneau.

“He had a number of outstanding warrants in Edmonton.”

High Prairie RCMP responded to a call from East Prairie Metis Settlement on May 2 of a man trying to harm himself. It was Supernault.

“He left the home and then came back,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

– – – – – – – – –

Jack Edward Printy, 23, of Edmonton, will be under the watchful eye of High Prairie Probation for the next nine months after pleading guilty to theft under $5,000 and taking a motor vehicle without consent.

Printy was a passenger of a vehicle stolen from Edmonton. The driver left the scene after not paying for gas at the Esso Short Stop in High Prairie on April 22, Crown prosecutor Andre Arseneau told court.

The driver, not known to Printy, invited him to go to Peace River in the stolen vehicle, duty counsel Harry Jong said.

“I knew it was stolen,” Printy said while appearing from the Edmonton Remand Centre on CCTV.

Jong added Printy has been living in the streets in Edmonton after his father evicted him from his home in Hinton.