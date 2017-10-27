Court Docket – Drunk woman slaps officer

H.P. court docket

Oct. 16, 2017

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A young woman from Whitefish will spend another month behind bars after pleading guilty to assaulting two people, including a peace officer.

Amy Lea Thunder, 35, was sentenced to 60 days for assault and 60 days concurrent for obstructing a peace officer when she appeared in High Prairie provincial court Oct. 16.

Court hear that after Thunder punched a female in a High Prairie residence, she also assaulted an RCMP officer while in custody at the High Prairie RCMP detachment on Sept. 28, said Crown prosecutor Haydn Shook.

“She was physically combative with officers,” he said, adding that Thunder was intoxicated at the time.

Thunder appeared in court from Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Centre on CCTV and was given 29 days credit for time served.

“It was one circus-long series of events,” said Judge D.R. Shynkar.

“All of us are responsible for our behaviour, even when you’re intoxicated.”

Initially involved in the assault with a female, Thunder continued to be aggressive with police officers.

“She yelled, ‘I know where you live and when I get out, I’m going to beat you up,’” the Crown said.

Thunder also slapped an officer in the face and threatened to Tase an officer, he added.

“Threats against peace officers are very serious,” Judge Shynkar said.

Thunder has little any memory of what happened, said her lawyer Allan Crawford.

However, he added that police gave her a strip search and she felt frustrated and uncomfortable.

– – – – – – – – –

Larry Joseph Cyre was fined $300, plus a $90 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to breach of probation.

He failed to report to a probation officer by a prescribed dated and did not complete treatment programs, the Crown said.

“It’s not a serious matter,” duty counsel Allan Crawford said.

“He did attend part of a program and left.”

Cyre told the court he has been confirmed to start a treatment program in the coming weeks.

– – – – – – – – –

Michael Steven Lauck was fined $2,875 for driving a vehicle without insurance and $310 for operating an unregistered vehicle after he pleaded guilty to both charges.

– – – – – – – – –

Chad Wendell Sinclair was fined $345 for after he pleaded guilty to one charge of driving while unauthorized.

“You didn’t have a licence,” Judge Shynkar told him.