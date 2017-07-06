Court Docket – Drunk driver pays price

H.P. court docket

June 26, 2017

Judge D.R. Shynkar

Drinking and driving has cost a Sucker Creek man a lot of money.

Don Garry Calliou was fined $1,000, plus a $30 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court June 26 for driving a vehicle with an alcohol content exceeding 80 mg.

Calliou recorded a breath sample of 120 mg after he was pulled over by police in a traffic stop, said Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich.

“He says he was drinking the night before and the next day his friends asked him for a ride,” said lawyer Harry Jong. “He thought he would be sober at the time.”

Calliou was also automatically suspended from driving for one year.

* * * * * * *

Cory Derrick Calliou, 28, of Sucker Creek, was fined $345 for driving a vehicle while suspended.

Court heard that Calliou was going for a job interview when he was stopped by police, duty counsel Bruce Maunder said.

Calliou was already serving a driving suspension.

* * * * * * *

Sherrina Michelle Grey was fined $345 for driving while suspended.

* * * * * * *

Joyce P. SchasSees, 48, of Driftpile, was fined $50 for breach of probation.

The judge considered the fine paid for her court appearance.

She failed to report to her probation officer on two dates, the Crown said.

One time, she had to take her common law husband to Edmonton for an appointment, duty counsel Bruce Maunder fold court.