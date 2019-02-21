Court Docket – Drug habit lands man in trouble with the law

H.P court docket

Feb. 11, 2019

Judge R. Marceau

A young man will spend almost three more months behind bars for charges related to weapons and resisting a peace officer.

Andrew M. Halldorson, 29, of Peavine, was sentenced to 150 days in jail when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Feb. 11.

He was also credited for 26 days served in Peace River Correctional Centre.

Halldorson was also sentenced to an additional 30 days in jail for resisting a peace officer and breaching conditions.

High Prairie RCMP found a stun gun device in his home where he was involved with a domestic dispute, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson says.

“He knew about it, it wasn’t his,” lawyer Harry Jong says.

“He’s taking responsibility for it.”

Halldorson breached a court order to have no contact with the female.

When he was being taken into custody, he pulled away from officers, the Crown says.

“He refused to co-operate with police,” Hudson says.

Halldorson was intoxicated with methamphetamine, the Crown says.

Jong says Halldorson has a drug addiction.

“He’s hoping to kick his drug habit,” Jong says.

After he is released, Halldorson will serve probation for one year.

He will be required to complete drug assessment and counselling.

Halldorson was banned from owning or possessing restricted firearms for life and unrestricted firearms for 10 years.

The judge accepted a joint submission from the Crown and lawyer.



– – – – – – –



Jessie C. Walters, 28, of Kinuso, was sentenced to six months in jail for various driving and theft charges.

He was credited with 89 days served in Peace River Correctional Centre.

Walters was sentenced to shopbreaking, failing to stop for police, resisting arrest, possession of stolen property, theft over $5,000, mischief to damage under $5,000 and theft of mail.

He was also suspended from driving for three years.

All incidents occurred on Dec. 13, 2018, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson says.

Walters broke into Faust General Store from the roof through a vent.

“He was interrupted by the owner and fled with alcohol and mail,” Hudson says.

He then stole a vehicle with someone inside.

Faust RCMP caught up to Walters after the car hit a ditch when the passenger grabbed and turned the steering wheel.

When police attempted to arrest Walters, he pulled away when he was taken down twice, Hudson says.

“These offences are grave, Judge R. Marceau says.

“They were impulsive acts, but not planned behaviour.”

Walters has a drug addiction, says lawyer Bruce Maunder.

“He is driven by his addictions,” Maunder says.

Walters was banned from owning or possessing restricted firearms for life and unrestricted firearms for 10 years.

Marceau accepted the joint submission from the Crown and lawyer.



– – – – – – –



Kurt Douglas Laboucan, 52, of East Prairie was fined $4,600 for impaired driving.

He was stopped by High Prairie RCMP on Nov. 18, 2018 in East Prairie.

Laboucan also refused to provide breath samples.

The Crown requested 30 days in jail because of his record of previous charges of refuse to provide breath samples, and impaired driving.

“This is going to hurt the accused in the pocket book,” Marceau says.

“His criminal record is aggravating with similar convictions.”

Laboucan was also suspended from driving for two years.

He is an arbourist and owns a business that employees six people, lawyer Will Willier says.

“He’s had issues with drinking most of his life,” Willier says.

Laboucan was also a suspended driver at the time, the Crown says.



– – – – – – –



Cassadie Bouchie, 20, of Grande Prairie was fined $1,000 for driving a vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of 80 mg.

She was driving in High Prairie when she stopped by RCMP on July 22, 2018.

Bouchie recorded breath samples of 140 mg, the Crown says.

She was also sentenced to 30 days in jail for assaulting a peace officer

Bouchie was credited for 27 days served in the Edmonton Remand Centre.

When she was arrested, Bouchie punched a female officer in the face and caused a cut that shed blood, the Crown says.

Duty counsel Jong says Bouchie was angry and emotional at the time.

“You cannot take out your frustrations on a peace officer,’ the judge says.

Bouchie was also suspended from driving for one year.

She lives on the streets in Grande Prairie and has a drug addiction, Jong says.

“She hopes to get into a treatment centre,” he says.



– – – – – – –



Sharmarke A. Abdulle, 29, of Grande Prairie, was sentenced to 45 days in jail for possession of a controlled substance.

He was credited for time served in Peace River Correctional Centre and immediately released.

High Prairie RCMP found one gram of cocaine in his vehicle in a traffic stop on Oct. 11, 2018, federal Crown prosecutor Cameron McCoy says.

Abdulle had no previous related drug record, McCoy says.