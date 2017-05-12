Court Docket – Driver pays price for drinking, driving

H.P. court docket

May 1, 2017

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A young High Prairie man will pay the price for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Colton R. Wiley, 23, was was fined $1,000, plus a $300 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with an alcohol content exceeding 80 mg after appearing in High Prairie provincial court May 1.

“The reading was just under the statutory aggravating level,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said during sentencing.

Wiley recorded breath samples of 160 mg after he was stopped by High Prairie RCMP on April 1 at 2 a.m., Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett told court.

His speech was “lethargic” and he admitted to having one drink three hours before, he added.

Duty counsel Harry Jong spoke for Wiley in court. He said after Wiley walked to the bar and walked home, he needed to buy some cigarettes, so he decided to get into his vehicle. Police caught him as he was pulling out of his driveway.

Wiley was suspended from driving for one year.

* * * * * * *

Vernon Wayne Laboucan, 29, was handed a global sentence of 65 days after pleading guilty to five charges.

However, he was released immediately after being given credit for time served.

The charges included obstructing a peace officer, two breaches of probation, failing to comply with an undertaking, and failing to appear in court.

“He says he recognizes he has an alcohol problem,” lawyer Jong said of his client, who recently moved to Slave Lake from the High Prairie area.

Laboucan will soon enter a 90-day treatment program.

Court heard that Laboucan obstructed a police officer when he gave false names to Peace River RCMP when asked to identify himself. Police were investigating a motor vehicle collision in Little Buffalo at the time, the Crown said.

“You gave a bunch of false names,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said as he spoke to Laboucan from Peace River Correctional Centre on CCTV.

Court heard the undertaking charge arose when Laboucan was found intoxicated.

For breaching probation, he failed to report to a probation officer, and failed to attend assessment counseling as directed.

* * * * * * *

Darren Wade Nahachick was fined $500, plus a $150 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to being unlawfully at large.

Court heard that Nahachick was allowed to serve a 90-day sentence on weekends, but failed to report to High Prairie RCMP on April 21.

Nahachick was sick and was unable to attend, and did not phone RCMP, duty counsel Harry Jong tolf court.

“He thought his mother had phoned the detachment,” Jong said.

“He realizes how serious it is not to phone police.”

Nahachick was advised to contact police personally.

“You should have taken better steps,” the judge says.

“You have to be there, you can’t have someone phone for you.”