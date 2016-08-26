Court Docket – Domestic violence a problem in society, judge says

H.P. court docket

Aug. 8, 2016

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A 46-year-old man will spend more time behind bars for another case of domestic assault.

Victor Paul Tallman of Whitefish was sentenced to 150 days in custody for assault when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Aug. 8.

“Domestic violence is a problem in society,” says Judge D.R. Shynkar.

Tallman assaulted his female spouse on April 29, says Crown prosecutor Haydn Shook.

“They started to wrestle and he pulled her hair,” the Crown says.

After she fell on her knees, he began to choke her from behind.

However, no injuries were reported.

“It’s a serious offence against a domestic partner,” Shook says.

Tallman has a record of previous domestic violence, he says.

“I’m seeking four months because this type of activity needs to be renounced,” Shook says.

Judge Shynkar sentenced him to five months, with credit for 88 days served.

With an alcoholic lifestyle, the accused is eager to reduce his drinking.

“I do have an alcohol problem,” says Tallman, who appeared on closed-circuit television from Peace River Correctional Centre and plans to take treatment.

———-

Brent Edward Lowe, 28, of High Prairie, was fined $300, plus a $90 surcharge each for two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

He was also sentenced to five days in jail for assault, with credit for time served, and placed on probation for 12 months.

For the breaches, he was in contact with his spouse, and intoxicated.

“I want to accept responsibility and deal with the consequences,” Lowe says as he read a letter he wrote.

“I have a drinking problem and it has gotten out of control.”

His father was also satisfied with the progress his son has made to move away from a life of alcohol, Jong says.

Lowe consumed alcohol on June 19 when he was in an argument with his spouse.

“He began shadow punching her and this caused her to push him back,” the Crown says.

“Then he pushed her back against the fridge and began pulling her hair.”

He was intoxicated when he was at the hospital later that day.

Lowe was also seen around The Sports Palace intoxicated on July 20.

———-

Graham C. Paten- aude, 32, of Grande Prairie, was sentenced to probation for six months for taking a motor vehicle without permission and for mischief with damage under $5,000.

He took his aunt’s car on Feb. 1 and High Prairie RCMP found it abandoned on a highway near East Prairie, the Crown says.

“She didn’t give you permission to take the car,” Shynkar says.

Patenaude also caused about $50 damage when he broke into a room at Raven Motor Inn on June 13 when he wanted to retrieve his bank card after he was no longer a registered occupant, and intoxicated at the time.

“These are silly offenses,” Jong says.

Patenaude also plans to participate in extensive treatment for alcohol.

———-

Allan Cloutier, 32, of Grouard, was fined $300, plus a $90 surcharge, each for theft of a vehicle, theft under $5,000, and obstructing a peace officer, and placed on probation for six months.

He took a friend’s Pontiac Grand Prix in High Prairie in April, the Crown says.

When he was stopped by police, he identified himself by the name of another person.

Then on May 2, he did not pay for $30 for gas at High Prairie Esso station in his Dodge Caravan he was driving when he fueled up twice.

“The wrong name, that’s a bad call,” Shynkar says.

He took the car when his friend was passed out, Jong says.

With an alcoholic problem Cloutier wants to live a sober life and plans to take treatment.

———-

Lucas Zane Auger, 25, of Grouard, was sentenced to five days in jail, with full credit for time served, for theft under $5,000.

“Five days in custody is enough,” Shynkar says.

Auger had been invited to a residence in High Prairie and left with some belongings on Aug. 2.

“He was carrying a duffle bag he did not arrive with,” the Crown says.

Auger had taken a sweater and a hat that were not his and he was intoxicated at the time, duty counsel Jong says.

“He had too much to drink.”

Crown noted that he was co-operative with police.

———-

Bradley D. Many- bears, 18, of Grouard, was fined $800, plus a $240 victim surcharge of $240, for assaulting a peace officer.

He was intoxicated in a public place and picked up by High Prairie RCMP on June 6 and became angry when he was asked to empty his pockets at the police station, the Crown says.

“He took off his belt and threw it at the officer,” Shook says.

Manybears expressed remorse for his actions.

“He wants to apologize to the officer,” Jong says.

“He says he consumed a lot of alcohol that day.”

The judge warned him that the consequences could be more severe.

“Assaulting a peace officer can often bring jail time, you’re close to that,” Shynkar says.

“They expect to be treated the same way you expect to be treated by them.

“If you drink alcohol, you’re responsible for what you say and do,” Shynkar says.

———-

Georgette Laverne Grey was fined $543 for careless driving and $310 for failing to hold a valid driver’s licence.

“She was driving a vehicle and swerving on the road and speeding up and down,” the Crown says.

———-

Mason Allen Bea- udry, 23, of Peavine, was fined $100, plus a $30 surcharge, each for two counts of failing to comply with conditions and $50, plus a $15 fine, for possession of an illegal substance.

He breached his curfew when he was away from his home and failed to keep the peace, and be of good behavior when police discovered 3.3 grams of marijuana in his home.

“When you are released on conditions, you have to abide by them,” the judge says.

Beaudry uses marijuana for medicinal purposes, Jong says.

———-

Norma Patenaude, 50, of High Prairie, was fined $300, plus a $45 fine, for driving while unauthorized.